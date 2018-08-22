Lavallee tosses no-hitter as Canada shuts out Hong Kong in opener at women’s WC

VIERA, Fla. — Anne-Sophie Lavallee threw a no-hitter as Canada opened with a 4-0 win over Hong Kong at the women’s baseball World Cup on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old lefty of Boucherville, Que., had four strikeouts and four walks for the Canadian squad, which is ranked No. 2 behind Japan, in a game that was delayed more than an hour and called official after five innings because of lightning.

“I had fun out there today,” said Lavallee.

“It was exciting getting the start for the first game of the tournament and to come out with a win like this for our team is a good feeling.”

Katherine Psota and Nicole Luchanski led the way on offence for Canada with two hits apiece.

Luchanski, Emma March, Jenna Flannigan and Daniella Matteucci each had an RBI.

Yee Lam started for the 10th-ranked Hong Kong, giving up three earned runs on six hits and three walks across four innings of work.

Flannigan opened the scoring for Canada in the bottom of the first, cashing a runner on a walk after the bases were loaded on three consecutive singles.

They tacked on two more runs in the second off the bats of March and Luchanski.

Flannigan scored Canada’s final run on an error in the fourth.

Canada is slated to face world No. 9 Cuba on Thursday.

“It’s always nice to win the opening game at an event like this,” said Canada’s manager Andre Lachance.

“There’s always a big build-up toward the start of the tournament and your opening game, so it’s nice to come out on top and now be able to focus our attention on our remaining opponents.”

Previous story
Video: Red Deer Rebels drop the puck on Training Camp
Next story
Canada eliminated in loss to Puerto Rico at Little League World Series

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Andrew Nielsen brings Calder Cup to Red Deer

The 21-year-old Red Deer native won the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies

Appeal court rules on Red Deer dentist

Most advertising allegations upheld

Train and dump truck collide near Stettler

Stettler RCMP investigate

Red Deer Food Bank second site a success one year after opening: executive director

The second site, located at The Mustard Seed, opened August 2017

Revitalization in Red Deer’s Railyards

Municipal planning commission approves project

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre grand opening in Red Deer

The ribbon has officially been cut for the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Nova Scotia man fighting perception he is sex offender who has the same name

TRURO, N.S. — A Nova Scotia contractor who shares the exact name… Continue reading

Residents of Lower Post, B.C., told to take refuge in Yukon as wildfire rages

Residents of a tiny British Columbia community near the Yukon boundary are… Continue reading

Man who killed yoga instructor to serve at least 15 years in prison

HALIFAX — A Halifax man convicted in the violent death of a… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive; cites family, career

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The man who became the public face of the… Continue reading

Convicted Canadian spy who sold secrets to Russia granted day parole

DORCHESTER, N.B. — A former Canadian naval intelligence officer convicted of spying… Continue reading

Indictments? Impeachment? A look at Trump’s legal woes

A bad day in court for his former associates could foreshadow hard… Continue reading

PM to visit northern B.C. as cabinet holds retreat amid wildfire crisis

NANAIMO, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his newly shuffled cabinet… Continue reading

Heckle heard around the country offers sneak peek at 2019 campaign narrative

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office is refusing to say precisely when… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month