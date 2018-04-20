(Public domain image).

Lawyers for Russian player say FIFA ends anti-doping case

By Graham Dunbar

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GENEVA — Lawyers for Russia defender Ruslan Kambolov have said FIFA closed an investigation into suspected doping, eight weeks before the World Cup begins.

FIFA terminated the case because of a “lack of evidence of such violations,” Moscow-based law firm Sila said in a statement on its website.

FIFA declined to comment Friday on the announcement, which included Sila publishing an apparent letter it received by email Thursday from the soccer body’s anti-doping manager.

The investigation against Kambolov was revealed in February by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko. He said it was not linked to the national team.

FIFA opened the case after the World Anti-Doping Agency provided many international sports bodies with evidence of suspected Russian doping and coverups by state authorities over several years.

The sources of the evidence include a WADA-appointed investigation led by Richard McLaren, whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, and a database of testing information from the Moscow laboratory which Rodchenkov led. He later fled to the United States and is in a witness protection program.

WADA has pledged to consider appeals against governing bodies which drop Russian cases without sanctions.

Kambolov, a 28-year-old defender with Rubin Kazan, has played twice for Russia and was an unused squad member at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

FIFA previously declined to say how many Russian players it is investigating.

Two months ago, Mutko also said FIFA was investigating a former defender with the Russia under-21 team, Ivan Knyazev. Mutko has repeatedly denied Russia ran a state-back doping program.

A document potentially linking Russia’s 2014 World Cup squad to a program to hide positive doping tests is reportedly in the evidence package provided by WADA. Some of those players are still in the national team squad.

The World Cup begins June 14 in Moscow.

Previous story
Replacing Wenger: The contenders to take over at Arsenal

Just Posted

Update: Hundreds pay respects to Stettler homicide victim

Gofundme account created to help the Heritage House in Stettler

Much left to fight for beyond legalization, pot activists say as they mark 4-20

TORONTO — Cannabis activists say although this year’s 4-20 celebrations across the… Continue reading

Canadian Pacific starting operations shutdown ahead of possible strike

CALGARY — Canadian Pacific Railway says it has begun shutting down train… Continue reading

Nicholas Butcher says he fatally stabbed Kristin Johnston by accident

HALIFAX — Nicholas Butcher has told his second-degree murder trial that he… Continue reading

Trudeau ends three-country tour with his global reputation, alliances intact

LONDON — Justin Trudeau is heading home from a lengthy, three-country foreign… Continue reading

WATCH: Fine wine and food at Red Deer College

The Red Deer College Alumni Association hosted its 14th annual Fine Wine… Continue reading

Sarah Jessica Parker calls Cynthia Nixon’s run ‘exciting’

NEW YORK — Cynthia Nixon’s quest for the governorship of New York… Continue reading

Lawyers for Russian player say FIFA ends anti-doping case

By Graham Dunbar THE ASSOCIATED PRESS GENEVA — Lawyers for Russia defender… Continue reading

Woman who lost pink house, court case seeks box office win

WASHINGTON — Susette Kelo’s Supreme Court case now has a Hollywood ending,… Continue reading

Recent retail sales far weaker than initial estimates, revisions suggest

OTTAWA — Canadian retail sales during the crucial holiday shopping season were… Continue reading

U.S. woman sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at mall

HALIFAX — An American woman who plotted to go on a Valentine’s… Continue reading

Alabama mail-bomber the oldest executed in US modern times

ATMORE, Ala. — An Alabama man convicted of sending mail bombs during… Continue reading

The Latest: It was Putin call that had Trump fuming at Flynn

WASHINGTON — The Latest on former FBI Director James Comey’s memos (all… Continue reading

Boston’s Tuukka Rask, Riley Nash step up in Game 4 win over Leafs

Bruins 3 Maple Leafs 1 TORONTO — The Boston Bruins didn’t need… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month