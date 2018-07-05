LeBlanc could earn $31.3M over 4 years with Mariners

SEATTLE — Pitcher Wade LeBlanc is guaranteed $2.75 million under a new contract with the Seattle Mariners covering 2019, a deal with three options that would be worth $31.3 million over four years if he pitches 180 innings or more each season.

A left-hander who turns 34 next month, LeBlanc gets a $300,000 signing bonus and a $2 million salary next year under the deal announced Tuesday. Seattle has $5 million options for 2020, 2021 and 2022 that could become guaranteed, each with a $450,000 buyout.

His 2020 salary would become guaranteed if he pitches 160 innings in 2019, and the 2021 and ‘22 options would become guaranteed if he pitches 160 innings in the previous season or 310 innings in the two previous seasons combined. The options would become guaranteed only if he does not have an injury to his left arm.

LeBlanc could earn $2 million annually in performance bonuses based on innings: $100,000 each for 90 and 100, $150,000 apiece for 110 and 120, $200,000 each for 130 and 140, $250,000 apiece for 150 and 160, and $300,000 each for 170 and 180. His following season’s salary would escalate by the total of any performance bonuses earned.

He would have been eligible for salary arbitration next winter and for free agency after the 2020 World Series.

LeBlanc is 4-0 with a 3.19 ERA in 12 starts and five relief appearances this season, leaving his career record at 34-35 in 10 big league seasons. He is with his eight big league organization, signing with Seattle late in spring training following his release by the New York Yankees.

LeBlanc has a $650,000 base salary this year and a provision for $25,000 bonuses for 10 and 20 starts. He also earned $96,000 in termination pay with the Yankees.

