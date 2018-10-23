Leidenius and Bakker RDC Athletes of the Week

RDC Queens third-year golfer Shaye Leidenius finished with bronze at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Golf Championships at Alberta Springs Golf Resort. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

RDC Kings basketball forward Eric Bakker and Queens golfer Shaye Leidenius were named RDC Male and Female Athlete of the Week.

Leidenius, a third-year kinesiology student was a key contributor for the Queens at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf Championships in Medicine Hat. The Ponoka native finished the tournament with an individual silver medal and helped the Queens earn a team gold.

Her score four-day score of 304 (79-79-72-74) finished just six strokes back of winner Emily Romancew (298), of the John Abbott Islanders. Leidenius birded two of the final three holes to secure the silver.

The Queens team total of 625 over the 72-hole event was 16 strokes better than the second place Medicine Hat College Rattlers.

Bakker, a fifth-year business administration student had a strong night in the Kings home opener. The six-foot-four forward had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds in a dominant 93-77 win over the Olds College Broncos.

Six of his rebounds came in the first half and he pulled in the other nine in the second half. He also added three steals and shot 50 per cent from the field.



