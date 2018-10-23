RDC Queens third-year golfer Shaye Leidenius finished with bronze at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Golf Championships at Alberta Springs Golf Resort. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

Leidenius and Bakker RDC Athletes of the Week

RDC Kings basketball forward Eric Bakker and Queens golfer Shaye Leidenius were named RDC Male and Female Athlete of the Week.

Leidenius, a third-year kinesiology student was a key contributor for the Queens at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf Championships in Medicine Hat. The Ponoka native finished the tournament with an individual silver medal and helped the Queens earn a team gold.

Her score four-day score of 304 (79-79-72-74) finished just six strokes back of winner Emily Romancew (298), of the John Abbott Islanders. Leidenius birded two of the final three holes to secure the silver.

The Queens team total of 625 over the 72-hole event was 16 strokes better than the second place Medicine Hat College Rattlers.

Bakker, a fifth-year business administration student had a strong night in the Kings home opener. The six-foot-four forward had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds in a dominant 93-77 win over the Olds College Broncos.

Six of his rebounds came in the first half and he pulled in the other nine in the second half. He also added three steals and shot 50 per cent from the field.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
AJHL trying out new concussion technology

Just Posted

Central Alberta motorists: Watch out for porcupines — and other wildlife on the move

The outcome of a porcupine-truck collision is not pretty

Red Deer mall repurposes former Sears location

The Great Indoors Market at Bower officially launches Nov. 10

Red Deer-area businesses prepare for economic boost from Canadian Finals Rodeo

Hotels, restaurants, gift shops get ready for rodeo fans

Sylvan Lake considering banning charcoal barbecues in lakefront parks

Town council wants more information on concerns about charcoal barbecues and over-sized tents

Winter Games relocates its Volunteer Centre

Now open at Bower Place in Red Deer

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

Coalition of consumer groups calls for new code of conduct for telecom sales

A new government-backed code of conduct is needed to protect consumers from… Continue reading

Canadian National Railway rakes in record revenues amid concerns over capacity

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. says it raked in the highest… Continue reading

Alberta Party candidates set for Red Deer

The Alberta Party will have candidates running in both Red Deer-South and… Continue reading

Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Woody Baron co-authors children’s book

TORONTO — Woody Baron finds the spectre of tangling with a hulking… Continue reading

Sundin not surprised Leafs asking stars to take less money to stay together

TORONTO — Mats Sundin isn’t surprised the Toronto Maple Leafs are asking… Continue reading

Anywhere but Washington: Why DC stories rarely film in DC

WASHINGTON — It’s a hobby among District of Columbia locals: Picking apart… Continue reading

‘Halloween’ scares up $77.5 million in ticket sales

LOS ANGELES — Forty years after he first appeared in theatres, Michael… Continue reading

iPhone XR makes the right trade-offs for a cheaper price

NEW YORK — Apple offers you a simple trade-off with its new… Continue reading

Most Read