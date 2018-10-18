Leon Draisaitl has overtime winner as Edmonton Oilers down Boston Bruins 3-2

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 in their home opener on Thursday.

Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers (3-2-0), who have won three straight.

David Krejci and David Pastrnak responded for the Bruins (4-2-1), who have dropped two in a row.

Boston had the best chances in the scoreless first period as David Krejci hit a crossbar in the early running before a flurry on shots in the dying seconds on Oilers goalie Cam Talbot, with defender Darnell Nurse batting a puck out of the air that was heading into the net. The Bruins outshot Edmonton 12-5 in the first.

The first goal didn’t come until past the midway through the second when the Bruins got on the board following an Edmonton giveaway, with Krejci left alone at the side of the net to record his first goal of the season.

The Oilers tied the game back up a couple minutes later when rookie forward Yamamoto beat Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak up high for his first career NHL goal.

A McDavid shot went off the boards to Nugent-Hopkins, who sent home a shot into a yawning cage on a power play 7:30 into the third period. It was Nugent-Hopkins’ seventh point in the last three games.

Boston knotted it back up four minutes later when Brad Marchand fed it in front to Pastrnak, who scored his eighth, eventually sending the game to overtime.

Both teams return to action on Saturday, as the Bruins play the third game of a four-game Canadian road trip in Vancouver, while the Oilers play host to the Nashville Predators.

Notes: Edmonton became the final one of the NHL’s 31 teams to have its home opener on Thursday. The Oilers played their first four games on the road, including starting the season in Sweden. It is the latest Edmonton has ever had its home opener in a non-lockout season… Boston defenceman Zdeno Chara played his 900th regular season game with the Bruins. The 41-year-old has played in 1,429 games over 21 NHL seasons… Oilers defenceman Matt Benning and forward Ty Rattie both left the game in the second period and did not return.

Previous story
UFC middleweight Theodorou fighting for medical marijuana

Just Posted

Reno tips, aplenty, offered at Red Deer’s Westerner Park this weekend

Home Reno and Design Show runs Oct. 19-21

More than $25k raised for Red Deer firefighter who is recovering in hospital

‘I think the support he’s getting is because of the person he is’

Lacombe backs Blackfalds stormwater plan

Stormwater management plan will open up more land for development in Blackfalds

Two men facing charges in alleged abduction

RCMP issued alert for woman on Wednesday morning who was found safe later that day

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspect in indecent acts

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a man believed to be responsible… Continue reading

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading

Leon Draisaitl has overtime winner as Edmonton Oilers down Boston Bruins 3-2

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for the overtime winner… Continue reading

Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store on first day

EDMONTON — She’s being called one smart cookie. As people lined up… Continue reading

New vacuum needed: Calgary family adopts three bonded St. Bernard buddies

EDMONTON — Three adult St. Bernards who couldn’t be separated because they’re… Continue reading

Film with Fan Bingbing, Bruce Willis cancelled after tax case

BEIJING — The director of “Air Strike,” featuring Chinese actress Fan Bingbing,… Continue reading

Michael Buble shuts down rumours of retirement from music

LOS ANGELES — Michael Buble is shutting down rumours that he’s going… Continue reading

After Canada legalizes pot, industry eyes rest of the world

MONTREAL — Cam Battley is a top executive at one of Canada’s… Continue reading

Facebook’s election ‘war room’ takes aim at fake information

MENLO PARK, Calif. — In an otherwise innocuous part of Facebook’s expansive… Continue reading

Military to overhaul morale-boosting trips after review finds serious problems

OTTAWA — Canada’s top general is overhauling military morale-boosting tours after an… Continue reading

Most Read