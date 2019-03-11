Leon Draisaitl stars in overtime as Edmonton Oilers down New York Rangers 3-2

Oilers 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl scored 35 seconds into overtime and had a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Monday.

Connor McDavid and Matt Benning also scored for the Oilers (31-31-7), who won their fifth game in their last six outings.

Edmonton has gone 7-2-2 in its last 11 games.

Brendan Lemieux and Brett Howden replied for the Rangers (28-28-13), who have lost seven of their last eight.

McDavid put away his 34th goal of the season, 6:08 into the first period, shortly after the Oilers went on a power play. Draisaitl picked up an assist to extend his point streak to 14 games, the longest active run in the NHL.

Two minutes later, the Oilers had a goal by Benning called back on accidental contact with the goalie by Zack Kassian, however a review proved that it was actually the stick of defender Frederik Claesson that clipped Georgiev and it was ruled a good goal.

New York got on the board with eight-and-a-half minutes remaining in the second period when Lemieux beat Oilers starter Mikko Koskinen with a deceptive wrist shot.

A bad bounce in front of the net set up Howden for his first goal in 36 games to tie it 2-2 1:33 into the third period.

Edmonton had a couple of great chances on a late power play, but couldn’t prevent the game from going to extra time.

Both teams return to action on Wednesday, as the Rangers play the second game of a four-game trip in Vancouver and the Oilers play host to the New Jersey Devils.

Notes: It was the second and final meeting between two teams this season. Edmonton defeated New York 2-1 in October to record the club’s first victory of the season… Draisaitl came into the game with a 21.6 shot percentage… Oilers forward Milan Lucic missed his second game in a row with an injury, the only games he has ever missed in his time with Edmonton… Rangers forward Ryan Strome played in Edmonton for the first time since he was traded for forward Ryan Spooner on Nov. 16. Strome came into the game with 12 points in his past 14 games. Spooner ended up being sent to Vancouver for Sam Gagner.

Oilers 3, Rangers 2 (OT) EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl scored 35 seconds… Continue reading

