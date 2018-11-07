Leonard returns to help Raptors improve to NBA-best 11-1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and 11 rebounds in his return from an ankle injury, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Sacramento Kings 114-105 on Wednesday night to improve the NBA’s best record to 11-1.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points, Serge Ibaka had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry added 16 points and eight assists for the Raptors.

Toronto has won five straight since its lone loss this season at Milwaukee on Oct. 29.

Leonard sat out the previous two games and got off to a sluggish start early against the Kings before helping Toronto pull away.

The two-time All-Star scored 10 points in the second quarter and 10 in the third, including a soaring, one-handed dunk through traffic. Leonard also made a pivotal 3-pointer in the fourth after Sacramento had pulled to 106-99.

Toronto has won three straight against the Kings.

Willie Cauley-Stein and Buddy Hield scored 24 points apiece for Sacramento. De’Aaron Fox added 20 points, and second overall draft pick Marvin Bagley III had 13.

The Kings have lost two straight since winning five in a row.

Toronto ended the first quarter on a 15-4 run, then took control once Leonard got going in the second after Sacramento got in foul trouble.

Leonard made five free throws in the period, one coming after frustrated Kings coach Dave Joerger was hit with a technical foul for arguing with officials. Leonard also had a 3-pointer that put the Raptors up 49-40.

Jeff Green added back-to-back 3s and OG Anunoby followed with a steal and dunk as Toronto took a 64-51 halftime lead.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Held a 53-31 rebounding edge. … Lowry had his string of nine consecutive games with 10 or more assists snapped. . Toronto committed 11 turnovers in the first half. . Siakam scored 13 points in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting. . Norman Powell was held out because of a left shoulder injury sustained Monday against Utah.

Kings: Bogdan Bogdanovic made his season debut after missing the first 10 games recovering from a pair of procedures on his left knee. The second-year guard entered to a rousing ovation midway through the first quarter and made his first two shots, including a 3-pointer. . Nemanja Bjelica was called for a technical early in the third.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Kings: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

