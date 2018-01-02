FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2013, file photo, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he celebrates with free safety Ed Reed (20) after the Ravens defeating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in the NFL football Super Bowl 47 in New Orleans. Star linebackers Lewis and Brian Urlacher are among four first-time eligible former players selected in the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018. Receiver Randy Moss and guard Steve Hutchinson also made the cut to the finals as first-year eligibles. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Lewis, Urlacher, Moss among 15 Hall of Fame finalists

Star linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher are among four first-time eligible former players selected among the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

Receiver Randy Moss and guard Steve Hutchinson also made the cut to the finals as first-year eligibles.

They join centre Kevin Mawae, tackles Joe Jacoby and Tony Boselli, receivers Isaac Bruce and Terrell Owens, safeties John Lynch and Brian Dawkins, guard Alan Faneca, running back Edgerrin James, cornerbacks Ty Law and Everson Walls for consideration.

The seniors committee has nominated guard Jerry Kramer and linebacker Robert Brazile. The contributor’s nominee is Bobby Beathard, a former general manager and administrator for five franchises. The finalists were announced Tuesday.

Voting by the Hall of Fame selectors will be Feb. 3 in Minneapolis. Inductions will be in August at the Canton, Ohio, shrine.

The modern-era finalists were determined by a vote of the selection committee from a list of 108 nominees that was earlier reduced to 27 semifinalists during a year-long process.

Kramer was a mainstay of the great Green Bay offensive lines from 1948-68 and is famous for his block that led Bart Starr into the end zone for the winning touchdown in the Ice Bowl 50 years ago. Brazile was an outstanding linebacker with the Houston Oilers from 1975-84.

Beathard helped build championship winners and contenders in Kansas City, Atlanta, Miami, Washington and San Diego from 1966-1999.

This is the second year as a finalist for Bruce, Boselli, Dawkins, James, Law and Mawae. In their third try are Faneca, Jacoby and Owens. Lynch is in his fifth year as a finalist. Walls made the final round for the first time in his 20th year of eligibility. Jacoby is also in his 20th year.

