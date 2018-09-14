Hunting Hills Lightning receiver Kehinde Yekini-Oladosu tries to get past Foothills Falcons player Matt Tailby in the first half of Central Alberta high school football action at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Lighting fall to Foothills Falcons

The Hunting Hills Lightning were unable to get revenge against the Foothills Falcons at Great Chief Park on Friday.

Foothills took out the Lightning 42-7 last year in the Tier II regional final and they were victorious again 20-3 Friday in a high school football non-conference contest.

“We’ve played them seven times in the last few years, three provincial semis in a row. The difference with that team is if you make mistakes they capitalize,” said Hunting Hills head coach Kyle Sedgwick.

It was a late surge by the Falcons in the second quarter that proved costly for the home side.

Trailing 7-3, Hunting Hills took a gamble on third down deep in the Falcons territory but couldn’t find the end zone.

“I’m building character for our guys. It’s our second game. We’re playing some of the best teams in the province. I’m going to go for it. We have a capable kicker who could make those kicks,” Sedgwick said.

“7-3 game, I’m going to show my guys we have confidence in them. Not only our offence, but our defence. We pinned them, it’s still a high percentage play. They just make a couple plays coming down the field and that’s what they do.”

After they took possession, a deep pass advanced the Falcons to midfield with under a minute to play in the half.

Running back Payton Burbank followed that up with a 60-yard carry for his second touchdown of the game with just 53 seconds left in the second quarter.

With less than 10 seconds left in the half, Falcons quarterback Keaton Neish hit Tyson Hartle to push the lead to 20-3.

Neither team was able to score in the second half.

Sedwick said he liked the first half and hopes his team takes an important lesson away from the loss.

“For 22 of 24 minutes in the first half, we went blow for blow,” Sedgwick said.

“Compare that to last week where we had a lot of new starters with wide eyes. I was happy with this. We need these games. This has nothing to do with us going to provincials. It was a non-conference game and it’s the middle of September… if you want to be at the top, you have to be able to compete with these teams for 48 minutes.”

Saturday the Notre Dame Cougars will host the St. Joseph Celtics of Grande Prairie at 1:30 p.m. at Great Chief Park.

Next Friday, in the first all Central Alberta matchups, Lacombe will take on Lindsay Thurber at 4:30 p.m. and Hunting Hills will face off with Notre Dame at 7:30, both at Great Chief Park.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Hunting Hills Lightning running back Dolan Hills dodges several Foothills Falcons tacklers on Friday night in Central Alberta High School football action at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Previous story
Oil Kings score four in the third, top Rebels 6-2

Just Posted

Animal rights group rallies outside courthouse

Group there to follow case against a woman facing charges relating to seized dogs

No need for permanent overdose prevention site say over half of poll respondents

Fifty-six per cent said no permanent site needed

WATCH: Red Deer man launches his own walk-a-thon to shed more light on mental illness.

Local singer/songwriter wants to give hope to others

WATCH: Man sentenced to two years in prison for helping killers flee in 2006

Shayne Earl Gulka drove getaway vehicle after Bradley Webber gunned down in Eckville

Lacombe church retro-fit proposed as new performing arts centre

Lacombe’s many artists need a place to perform, says project proponent

WATCH: Dragonfly Centre for children’s healing opens in Red Deer

More than 500 traumatized children will be treated annually

Paying for one more day with a loved one

If someone you love is dying, how much are you willing to… Continue reading

Officer helped others as his home burned after gas blasts

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Ivan Soto’s home was engulfed by flames, but the… Continue reading

Ottawa putting up $117M to restore land link to Hudson Bay town of Churchill

WINNIPEG — The federal government is putting up $117 million to restore… Continue reading

Through the legs: Coric’s ‘tweener’ draws bows at Davis Cup

ZADAR, Croatia — Borna Coric pulled off a through-the-legs lob shot winner… Continue reading

The Latest: Feds: Hunker down until Florence passes

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Latest on Hurricane Florence (all times local): 10… Continue reading

As Trump threatens election meddlers, Russia says ‘so what?’

PARIS — President Donald Trump is finally making moves against foreign election… Continue reading

Officials work to pinpoint cause of ‘Armageddon’-like blasts

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Investigators were working Friday to pinpoint the cause of… Continue reading

Ont. Tories to hold Saturday sitting to speed up passage of Toronto council bill

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government will hold a rare Saturday sitting… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month