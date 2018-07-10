Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov warms up before Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series against the Washington Capitals, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning have signed forward Nikita Kucherov to an eight-year contract extension worth an average of $9.5 million in salary and annual bonuses. The team announced the deal Tuesday. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Lightning sign Kucherov to 8-year extension through 2026-27

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Nikita Kucherov to an eight-year contract extension worth an average of $9.5 million in salary and annual bonuses.

The team announced the deal Tuesday. The 25-year-old would have been a restricted free agent next summer with one year left on a deal that will pay him nearly $4.8 million for the 2018-19 season. Now he is set to stay with the Lightning through the 2026-27 as the team’s highest-paid player once the extension kicks in after next year.

“I’m truly grateful to sign this contract extension to keep me in Tampa for another eight seasons,” Kucherov said in a statement. “I’d like to thank the Lightning organization and all of the fans for the support since making the Bay Area my home.”

The two-time All-Star had 39 goals and 100 points with a plus-15 rating last season. He was third in the NHL in points, sixth in assists and tied for ninth in goals. He averaged 19:49 in ice time to lead all forwards for the Lightning, who lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals to Washington.

The deal also means the Lightning have locked up a core group of players younger than 30 years old.

Tampa Bay now has Kucherov, captain Steven Stamkos, defenceman Victor Hedman, left wing Alex Killorn, left wing Ondrej Palat, centre J.T. Miller, centre Tyler Johnson and defenceman Ryan McDonagh all signed through at least the 2021-22 season.

“My thought is we get the opportunity to open negotiations after July 1 of their last year of their contract, let’s sit down with the players and their agents, and see if we can get something done early,” Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman said Tuesday in a conference call with reporters.

“From a player’s perspective, I think it eases their minds and they can plan their future a little bit and settle in. And from the team’s perspective, it helps us going forward knowing the cap number of the players, knowing the commitment that we have, to make other decisions accordingly.”

Previous story
Gaviria beats Sagan again to claim 2nd Tour win on Stage 4
Next story
NFL players union files grievance over anthem policy

Just Posted

Many Red Deer-area businesses will miss Greyhound courier service

Shipments could be made to many rural locations

Red Deer’s Agora Campus awaits more high schools

Public and Francophone schools will eventually join St. Joseph Catholic school

Lacombe mulling smoking and cannabis regulations

First reading of a new smoking bylaw, which also covers cannabis consumption, passed on Monday

Pop-up pub part of new one-day event proposed for Sylvan Lake

Inflatable pub and other attractions planned for Bounce at the Beach on Aug. 18

Trucker charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash released on $1,000 bail

MELFORT, Sask. — A transport truck driver charged in a crash that… Continue reading

Kids play, learn in Utah church as family fights for asylum

SALT LAKE CITY — A playground surrounded by a large shade tree… Continue reading

Red Deer runner finishes ninth at Sinister 7 ultramarathon

Brian McArthur was also second in the masters category

Stratford mayor encourages Justin Bieber to hold wedding in his hometown

TORONTO — Justin Bieber’s hometown of Stratford, Ont., is prepared to host… Continue reading

At some colleges, no need to be separated from a beloved pet

Leaving for college involves some difficult changes, and one of them can… Continue reading

Ponoka’s Chevi Rabbit hopes to break stigmas

The transgender human rights activist is getting back into her First Nations culture and pow wows

Montreal suburb passes summer-long ban on leaf blowers after heated debate

BEACONSFIELD, Que. — Tensions erupted in a Montreal suburb after councillors voted… Continue reading

‘Pothole Man’ on a mission to protect drivers in rural Newfoundland

TWILLINGATE, N.L. — For years, drivers along Newfoundland’s Road to the Isles… Continue reading

Winnipeg man who left mother on floor for 3 weeks before her death gets 3 month

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man who left his 89-year-old mother on the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month