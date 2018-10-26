Lindsay Thurber Raiders advance to city league football final

Lindsay Thurber Raiders Kaidyn Puttick sheds the tackle of a Lacombe Rams player in the Central Alberta High School Football League semifinal at Great Chief Park on Friday night. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders waited all night to break a big run against the Lacombe Rams.

In the Central Alberta High School Football League city final, Raiders running back Kaidyn Puttick put an exclamation point on the contest with a 67-yard touchdown run with 74 seconds left in the game.

The run and the 20-10 win over the third seed Lacombe Rams put Lindsay Thurber in the city final for the first time since 2014.

“I’m just super proud of the kids. I came back to coach because we had no wins (two years ago). I’m a Raider through and through and I just really love the kids that were on that team,” said Raiders head coach Aaron Sheppard.

“Guys like Sean Vandervlis and Evan Aldridge. I told those guys last year, I was going to call them when we went to the final. They had the step that put the time and effort in to change the culture. I’m hugely proud. These guys had to live through that grade 10 year with no wins. I’m just happy for them as a crew of guys.”

On the first offensive play of the game, Richard Jans forced Raiders quarterback Josh Campbell to fumble near midfield and Jans returned it for a touchdown.

At the end of the first quarter, Lindsay Thurber kicker Martin Leroy hit a 31-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 7-3.

The Rams proceeded to drive the ball all the way into the red zone at the start of the second quarter, but could not convert a third-and-one from the 11-yard line.

On their next possession, in the red zone again, Simon Gray missed a 16-yard field goal for the Rams.

Lindsay Thurber was finally able to capitalize on good field position with under two minutes to play in the first half. Alex Pennycook caught a pass and rumbled down to the three-yard line and Campbell punched it in on the next play.

As time expired in the first half, Gray hit a 32-yard field goal to tie the game at 10.

“It really showed that we needed to step up,” said Sheppard, adding that the Raiders were missing wideout Will Moir for the contest.

“Wasn’t the best first half, I’m not taking anything away from them, that was them playing well too. A combination of us not performing and executing and them coming out, wasn’t good for us.”

Campbell connected with Tristan Ferguson for a 35-yard completion under seven minutes fourth quarter to set up the game-winning field goal.

From 27 yards out, Leroy buried the field goal to put the Raiders ahead 13-10 with just over six minutes to play.

“We went for it on third down in their end and execution problems again. Just killing us. Can’t do that in big games. We should have had that in there,” Sheppard said.

“That was my biggest worry, we should have taken the field goal there. We have a great kicker, fantastic guy. Little worried, but we came back and (his field goal) was a relief.”

Late in the game, the Rams drove down the field but were not able to find the endzone.

The Central Alberta Football League city final will be held Nov. 3 at Great Chief Park.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lacombe Rams wideout Zach Schwab tries to shake a tackle from Lindsay Thurber Raiders Shohei Fujita and Cody Anglo second quarter of the Central Alberta High School Football League semifinal at Great Chief Park on Friday night. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)