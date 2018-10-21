Lindsay Thurber Raiders cross country win 4A provincial bronze

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders cross country team reached rare heights on the weekend at the 2018 Alberta Schools Athletic Association Championships in Vermilion.

For the fourth year in a row, the Raiders picked up a 4A medal at provincials, only one other 4A school has achieved that mark. At the championships this year, the Raiders earned a 4A team bronze.

Four Raiders also earned top 10 finishes. Josh Campbell was fourth in Senior Boys race, Owen Pimm finished seventh in Intermediate Boys, Jamie Lalor was ninth in Senior Girls and Hannah Wirtanen ended up ninth in the Intermediate Girls.

The Raiders were also Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association zone champions for the sixth consecutive year earlier this season. They won three team titles at that event in Camrose, including Senior Girls, Intermediate Girls and Intermediate Boys.

In total, 19 runners competed for Lindsay Thurber at Provincials in Vermilion.

Other results included:

Junior Girls: Kirsten Read (73/128), Emma Willms (91/128)

Junior Boys: Komelle Abdel Salam (50/129), Jory Lodewyk (63/129), Blake Kenworthy (80/129)

Intermediate Girls: Hannah Wirtanen (9/123), Rebecca Kenworthy (33/123)

Intermediate Boys: Owen Pimm (7/123), Wyatt Grainger (40/123), Connor McCrea (70/123), Selemani Nshimiyimana (102/123)

Senior Girls: Jamie Lalor (9/110), Avery Grainger (28/110), Kalee Lodewyk (61/110), Dawsin McDonald (67/110)

Senior Boys: Josh Campbell (4/110), Tyler Herzberg (35/110), Keegan Thompson (41/110), Nico Contreras (84/110).


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chase Elliott wins for 2nd time in 3 NASCAR playoff races
Next story
Kings and Queens finish regular season with wins

Just Posted

Scares and chills await at haunted house in Red Deer

Zed Haunted House helps raise money for Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer District

PHOTO: Renewable Energy Fair at Red Deer College

The Renewable Energy Fair and Workshops event was held at Red Deer… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer College Queens host third annual Pink in the Rink game

Queens raised $12,035 for the Central Alberta Cancer Centre.

PHOTOS: The Mustard Seed CEO speaks at Seeds of Hope Gala in Red Deer

The first-ever Seeds of Hope Gala was held at the Red Deer… Continue reading

Person airlifted to hospital after collision near Innisfail

One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision west of… Continue reading

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

Turkey to reveal details of probe into Khashoggi’s killing

ISTANBUL — In a sign of growing pressure on Saudi Arabia, Turkey… Continue reading

Utah truck driver is jailed without bond after crash kills 6

HEBER, Utah — A man suspected of driving under the influence remained… Continue reading

A ragged, growing army of migrants resumes march toward US

TAPACHULA, Mexico — A ragged army of Honduran migrants streamed through southern… Continue reading

Postal workers to begin strikes in 4 Canadian cities Monday if deal not reached

OTTAWA — The union representing 50,000 Canada Post employees says it will… Continue reading

Migrant caravan swells to 5,000, resumes advance toward US

CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico — Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the… Continue reading

“I don’t feel real”: Mental stress mounting after Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Amy Cross has a hard time explaining the… Continue reading

Toronto residents set to vote Monday on the next four years of civic leaders

Toronto’s municipal election campaign, marked by unprecedented provincial interference, ends Monday when… Continue reading

Former PQ minister Lise Payette remembered as role model for female politicians

MONTREAL — Members from across Quebec’s political spectrum gathered at a downtown… Continue reading

Most Read