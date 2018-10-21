Lindsay Thurber Raiders cross country win 4A provincial bronze

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders cross country team reached rare heights on the weekend at the 2018 Alberta Schools Athletic Association Championships in Vermilion.

For the fourth year in a row, the Raiders picked up a 4A medal at provincials, only one other 4A school has achieved that mark. At the championships this year, the Raiders earned a 4A team bronze.

Four Raiders also earned top 10 finishes. Josh Campbell was fourth in Senior Boys race, Owen Pimm finished seventh in Intermediate Boys, Jamie Lalor was ninth in Senior Girls and Hannah Wirtanen ended up ninth in the Intermediate Girls.

The Raiders were also Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association zone champions for the sixth consecutive year earlier this season. They won three team titles at that event in Camrose, including Senior Girls, Intermediate Girls and Intermediate Boys.

In total, 19 runners competed for Lindsay Thurber at Provincials in Vermilion.

Other results included:

Junior Girls: Kirsten Read (73/128), Emma Willms (91/128)

Junior Boys: Komelle Abdel Salam (50/129), Jory Lodewyk (63/129), Blake Kenworthy (80/129)

Intermediate Girls: Hannah Wirtanen (9/123), Rebecca Kenworthy (33/123)

Intermediate Boys: Owen Pimm (7/123), Wyatt Grainger (40/123), Connor McCrea (70/123), Selemani Nshimiyimana (102/123)

Senior Girls: Jamie Lalor (9/110), Avery Grainger (28/110), Kalee Lodewyk (61/110), Dawsin McDonald (67/110)

Senior Boys: Josh Campbell (4/110), Tyler Herzberg (35/110), Keegan Thompson (41/110), Nico Contreras (84/110).



