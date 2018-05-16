Lindsay Thurber Raiders dominant at High School Central Zone Area Track Meet

Janai Hubert, a member of the Lindsay Thurber Raiders track and field team clears 1.47 metres during the junior girls high jump at the 2018 High School Central Zone Area meet at Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School on Wednesday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders won five of six individual aggregate titles on their home track at the 2018 High School Central Zone Track and Field Meet.

Local high schools met Wednesday for the annual area one meet and the Raiders were individual aggregate champions in all three age groups on the girls’ side and two of three on the boys.

Raiders’ athletes Hannah Wirtanen (junior), Jamie Lalor (intermediate) and Hayley Lalor (senior) swept the girls’ side and Will Moir (junior) and Jeremiah Lauzon (senior) were winners on the boys’ side.

“I was quite happy with it, I definitely see some places where I can improve,” said Wirtanen, 15, who won both the shot put and 3000-metre race, along with second in the 1500m and 800m.

Moir was the fastest runner in the junior 100m with a time of 11.55 seconds and he also jumped 1.75m in the high jump to earn gold.

Lauzon won the 100m (11.03), 200m (22.74) and 400m (55.84).

Hayley Lalor earned wins in the 400m (1:12), shot put (9.52m) and javelin (33.32m). Her sister Jamie won the 300m hurdles open event, as well as the intermediate 200m (26.71), 400m (1:05) and javelin (30.97).

Zachary Bettesworth, 16, of the Notre Dame Cougars was the intermediate aggregate boys winner with 36 points, seven ahead of teammate Zachary Jansen who finished second in the category. Bettesworth earned top spot in the long jump, 100m, 200m and triple jump.

Lindsay Thurber’s Josh Campbell was third in the age group with 27 points.

In the Junior Boys ranks, St. Joseph High School runner Jared Howse finished second with 27 points and Yuma Ibuchi and Ethan Vincent tied for third with 22.

Andy Reed, 18, from Linsday Thurber was second in the senior boys aggregate with 29 points and Ethan McDonald from H.J. Cody High School was third.

The Raiders swept the podium in the intermediate girls aggregate, with Dawsin McDonald and Elyssa Leedahl finishing tied for second. Keanna Richards of Hunting Hills High School was fourth.

Heather Ritcher of Lindsay Thurber ended up tied for second in the senior girls individual aggregate with Linda Raduner from Bowden Grandview.

St. Joseph High School athlete Jamie Robertson was second in the junior girls aggregate and her teammate Keara Slimmon was tied with Janai Hubert for third behind the leader Wirtanen.

Wirtanen, a multi-sport athlete is looking forward to the challenge zones will bring next week.

“Just more competition and another opportunity to try and keep with it and get on to provincials,” she said.

“I like how individual (track) is, for the most part. I do a lot of team sports and this is something where the pressure is on you and you have to excel. There are no excuses.”

Next Wednesday Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School will host the Central Alberta Athletic Association Zone Track and Field meet, followed by the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Provincial meet on June 1 and 2.



