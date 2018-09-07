Lindsay Thurber Raiders knock off Centennial Coyotes

Lindsay Thurber Raiders wideout Will Moir tries to break a tackle from Centennial Coyotes player Joey Barnett-Ritcey on Friday night at Great Chief Park in a high school football exhibition game. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders found their offence when it mattered most on Friday at Great Chief Park.

Quarterback Josh Campbell heaved a ball up for Cody Anglo who hauled in the pass for an 18-yard score midway through the fourth quarter.

It was the only offensive touchdown in the 13-10 win for the Raiders over the Centennial Coyotes in their first exhibition game of the Central Alberta High School Football League season.

“We took this game because we’re on a rebuilding swing. Two years ago, no wins then one win last year at the end of the season,” said Raiders head coach Aaron Sheppard.

“They are the middle of the pack in the Calgary league. So I was thankful for them coming down. We were a little unpolished coming in and it seemed like our defence came through. One mistake from our QB, he’s young. First time playing that position. It’s going to happen. Overall went really well. Way to battle at the end. Really came back, real tough game.”

The only major in the first half came from Coyotes lineman Sage Nicholls early in the second quarter. He intercepted Campbell deep in Lindsay Thurber territory and scrambled into the end zone.

Raiders kicker Martin Leroy nailed a pair of field goals in the first half.

Lindsay Thurber running back Kaidyn Puttick also had a decent night on the ground for the Raiders.

It was also their defence that also stood tall, only allowing a Coyotes field in the second half and Connor McCrae sealed the game with an interception with just over a minute left.

“They played extremely well. I think they held us in there. Last year was a tough year for our defence, we’re rebuilding the program from the ground up,” Sheppard said.

“Really we had to polish what they have back there. Very happy with the defence. We have some real good players they don’t talk about.”

Chase Pack also had a pair of sacks and Brayden Clark added three for Lindsay Thurber.

The Lacombe Rams lost their second game of the season, 27-26 to the Holy Rosary Raiders on Friday at MEGlobal Athletic Park. Richard Jans had three touchdowns for the Rams in the loss. On Thursday, Stettler also took down West Central 42-7.



