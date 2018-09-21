Lindsay Thurber Raiders quarterback Josh Campbell shakes a pair of Lacombe Rams tacklers on Friday night in Central Alberta High School Football League play at Great Chief Park. The Raiders won 44-8 to open league play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Lindsay Thurber Raiders roll over Lacombe Rams

Raiders quarterback Josh Campbell hits Will Moir for four touchdowns in the victory

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders ran over the Lacombe Rams in the season opener of Central Alberta High School Football League play Friday.

On a snowy and cold night, Raiders quarterback Josh Campbell tossed four touchdowns and passed for 240 yards in the 44-8 victory at Great Chief Park.

“I was very happy with how it went. Huge shoutout to Will Moir who caught the majority of my passes and turned them into lots of yards,” Campbell said post-game.

“I was elated for my performance. It was unexpected.”

Moir had a monster night with 13 receptions for 164 yards and four touchdown catches. He also had an interception on defence.

“He didn’t play last year. He just had a tough time and couldn’t come out and play,” said Raiders head coach Aaron Sheppard.

“He was a man against boys out there on the field today. When he gets on it, he’s hard to stop. He’s a humble kid, too.”

Sheppard said it was a total team effort in the dominant victory.

“I was super proud of our guys. We had a challenge coming in, just with the whole building blocks of our program. Trying to rebuild. It’s one series at a time, one play at a time. Things go up and things go down, I just want to get better at the little things,” Sheppard said.

“I think we were considerably better on the offensive line. That has been a struggle the last few years…overall, our wide receivers were driving guys 13 yards down the field on screens. Just overall happy. I challenged them with assignment football. Play 12 roles.”

Campbell found Moir three times for touchdowns in the first half, including 23 and 36-yard scores. Lindsay Thurber led 22-0 at the half.

Richard Jans finally got the Rams on the board with a 17-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. Jans finished the game with six carries for 61 yards and Zach Schwab had 12 carries for 51 yards.

Raiders running back Kaidyn Puttick also had a huge game on the ground. He broke out a massive 65-yard touchdown scamper late in the third quarter to push over 100 yards rushing on the day. Puttick finished the game with 12 carries for 140 yards.

He also was a beast at linebacker with a pair of sacks.

“You have to have a running back in this league… he (also) was a man possessed on defence,” Sheppard added.

The win was the first in league play but the third of the season for the Raiders after a pair of non-conference wins.

On Sept. 28, the Raiders will take on the Hunting Hills Lightning at 7 p.m. at Great Chief Park.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Duron Carter doesn’t have an axe to grind in first meeting versus former team

Just Posted

Improving life for people with Alzheimer’s and their families is a priority for Raitt

The federal Conservatives deputy leader is dealing with the disease in her own home

PHOTO: International Peace Day

Visitors broke bread, made crafts and trading cards at a gathering marking… Continue reading

Snowfall warning issued for Central Alberta

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Central Alberta Friday afternoon. Warning… Continue reading

POLL: Most people don’t want cell phones in the classroom

Sixty-six per cent of Advocate readers who responded to an on-line poll… Continue reading

Grassroots movement to clean up Red Deer is gaining momentum

Homeless people need more attention than shopping carts, says former councillor Cindy Jefferies

Updated: Grey Cup in Red Deer to raise funds for military families

Money raised will go to the Military Family Resource Centre and be used locally

Mistrial denied in Calgary murder trial over jury’s visit to hotel Denny’s

CALGARY — A Calgary judge has denied a request for a mistrial… Continue reading

Former Canadian astronaut says space shuttle is a vehicle of hope

OTTAWA — Sending messages of hope from space is a big part… Continue reading

Canada requests trade panel on uncoated groundwood paper ruling by U.S.

OTTAWA — Canada has requested a NAFTA trade panel review a U.S.… Continue reading

B.C. premier apologizes for removal of 1950s totem pole at Canada-U.S. border

SURREY, B.C. — Three First Nations in British Columbia gathered today to… Continue reading

Tail with a happy ending: Dog rescued from fighting ring, ready for police work

Dallas’s ear-to-ear grin and bright brown eyes seem to sparkle with joy.… Continue reading

Liberal leader doubles down on notion that $75 weekly grocery bill is possible

MONTREAL — One day after being ridiculed for saying it was possible… Continue reading

Jury resumes deliberating man’s guilt in Calgary mother of four’s death

CALGARY — Jurors are continuing to deliberate the guilt of a man… Continue reading

Ontario finance minister projects $15B deficit for province

TORONTO — Ontario’s finance minister said the province will have to make… Continue reading

Most Read