Lindsay Thurber Raiders senior girls win 4A CASAA Zone Basketball title

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders beat the Hunting Hills Lightning in game 2 of the best-of-three Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association 4A final Thursday night. (Contributed Photo)

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders are the best 4A senior girls basketball team in Central Alberta once again.

They knocked off the Hunting Hills Lightning at home with a 64-36 in Game 2 of the best-of-three Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association 4A final Thursday night.

Hannah Wirtanen was the leading scoring for the Raiders with 14 points in the victory, while Jamie Lalor chipped in 12. Corbynn Fujimoto also had a big game for the home side with 10 points. Sydney Larsen was the top scorer for the Lightning with seven points.

With the win, the Raiders advanced to the Alberta Schools Athletic Association 4A Provincials next weekend in Edmonton at Jasper Place.

On the boys side, the Raiders ousted the Lacombe Rams 76-43 in Game 2 at home in the best-of-three CASAA 4A Final. They will also head to provincials next week in Edmonton. Nathaniel McIntosh had a game-high 20 points for the Raiders and Quaid Arra chipped in 14. Richard Jans had nine for the Rams.

In 3A Girls play, Wetaskiwin will represent at provincials after beating the St. Joseph Falcons 75-36 on Wednesday. On the 3A boys side, the Falcons lead H.J. Cody in the best-of-three series after a 79-72 win in Game 1.



