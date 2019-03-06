Lindsay Thurber Raiders take lead in high school basketball 4A final

Jamie Lalor led the Lindsay Thurber Raiders to a win in the Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association 4A Zone best-of-three series Tuesday. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders are one game away from advancing to the high basketball provincial championships.

Both the Raiders senior boys and girls picked up wins in the opener of the Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association 4A Zone best-of-three series Tuesday.

In the 4A girls final, the Raiders took down the Hunting Hills Lightning 67-56. Jamie Lalor led the way for Lindsay Thurber with 16 points, while Hannah Wirtanen and Natalie Vega each had 15. Keanna Richards put up a game-high 23 points for the Lightning. Avery Burgar added 11 and Marissa Richards chipped in 10.

On the boys side, the Raiders picked up a 61-51 Game 1 victory over the Lacombe Rams. Trailing 41-35 at halftime, the Raiders were led back into the lead by Nathaniel McIntosh and strong team defence. McIntosh finished with 34 points.

Game 2 for each series is set for Thursday night at Lindsay Thurber, with the girls game set for 6 p.m. and the boys to follow.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter