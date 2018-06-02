Illya Omelyanchuk of Notre Dame jumped a personal best 6.58 metres in the intermediate boys long jump and earned a silver medal on Saturday at the ASAA Track and Field Championships. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Lindsay Thurber Raiders win team bronze on home track at ASAA Track and Field Championships

Central Alberta athletes earn huge medal haul at home

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders made the most of their home track advantage on the weekend at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Track and Field Championships.

Close to 1,200 athletes and 256 schools gathered at Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School for the two-day event and the host school came away with a bronze medal in the team competition.

The Raiders finished third with 383.50 points among 4A schools, behind Crescent Heights High School and Medicine Hat High School.

One of the stars for the host school was senior Hayley Lalor, who captured three medals on Saturday in the course of about an hour.

Lalor finished second in the javelin with a toss of 33.05 metres, before having to rush to the start line of the 400m race, where she earned bronze in a time of 1:00.31. She ended the day and her high school athletic career with silver in the 4x100m relay.

“Just really excited and proud of myself and my team. really good way to end high school sports,” said Lalor, who ran alongside Lauren Pasiuk, Mikayla Beisal and Herline Taylor in the relay.

“We’ve made it into the final every year, it’s just so awesome to do it on our last time and with these girls– we worked hard for it so it’s really awesome to get there together.”

Raiders’ senior Jeremiah Lauzon, 17, also had a strong weekend. He finished fourth in the senior boys individual aggregate, with a bronze in the 200m (22.17). He was also fourth in the 100m (11.06) and eighth in the 400m (54.68). He added a bronze with the 4x100m relay team (Vince Barbuco, Reid Petrosenko and Andy Reed).

All three of the Lindsay Thurber girls 4X100m relay teams made finals and along with the senior silver medal, the intermediate girls (Edyn Aasman, Riley de Wit, Jamie Lalor and Zoe Lorenz) picked up a bronze.

In the intermediate boys division, three Central Alberta athletes cracked the top five in the individual aggregate. Eckville’s Jacob Berdahl had 38 points and tied for second, Illya Omelyanchuk Notre Dame High School was fourth and Lindsay Thurber’s Josh Campbell was fifth.

Omelyanchuk earned a silver medal in the intermediate long jump, an event he also medaled in last year at provincials. He said the hometown crowd helped push him to jump a personal best 6.58 metres.

“It always helps an athlete when people are cheering. It was nice having it on the home field, you have the pride about this is where I train and this is where I compete,” said Omelyanchuk, who also earned silver in the high jump.

Other top five Central Alberta finishes on Saturday included: Kaitlyn Swartz, Lacombe (first, senior 1500m), Megan Hebert, Wetaskiwin (first, intermediate shot put), Jared Bussiere, Ponoka (first, pentathalon) Sydney Larsen, Hunting Hills (second, pentathalon), Jared Howse, St. Joseph High School (second, junior 1500m), Kate Roscoe, Hunting Hills (second, junior discus), Heather Ritchie, Lindsay Thurber (second, senior shot put), Megan Hebert, Wetaskiwin (second, intermediate pole vault), Cassidy Maplethorpe, Wetaskiwin (third, senior pole vault), Calista Andrew, Lacombe (fourth, pentahlon), Kaya Knight, Lacombe (fourth, junior 1500m), Jeremiah Lauzon, Lindsay Thurber (fourth, senior 100m), Ashlyn Webb, Lacombe (senior javelin), Neema Leon, St. Joseph High School (fifth, senior 100m).

For a full list of results, check out www.ellistiming.ca/results/2018ASAAResults.pdf


Jamie Lalor makes a handoff to Riley de Wit in the intermediate girls 4X100 metre relay on Saturday at the ASAA Track and Field Championships in Red Deer. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

