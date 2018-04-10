Linebacker Deron Mayo announces retirement after six seasons with Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders linebacker Deron Mayo, who missed all but one game last year due to a knee injury, announced his retirement on Tuesday.

He played 87 games with the Stampeders over six seasons and won a Grey Cup in 2014.

“It is with a gracious heart that I announce my retirement from the CFL,” Mayo said in a release. ”I would like to thank the Stampeders organization, my teammates and our supporters for making Calgary feel like home these last six years. After 18 months of rehab and many setbacks along the way, I feel that it’s in my family’s best interest to walk away and focus on life after football.

“I am grateful to all who have helped me along the way and for those who continue to motivate me throughout this process. Professional football has provided my family with a foundation to build upon for the rest of my life. The perseverance, grit and discipline that I have learned from playing this game for well over a decade will fuel my success in the coming years. Thanks and God bless.”

Mayo, a 29-year-old from Hampton, Va., had re-signed with the Stampeders last February. He had 277 career defensive tackles, 33 special-teams tackles, 14 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, six fumble recoveries and 11 knockdowns.

“I thank Deron for everything he has done for the Stampeders on and off the field over the course of his career,” said team president and general manager John Hufnagel. “He was a very good player for us. He was an important part of our defence and a strong leader in the locker-room.

“He also showed his commitment to the city by remaining in Calgary year round and giving back to the community. I wish him, his wife Janelle and their daughter Maliya all the best in the future.”

Mayo was the team’s nominee for most outstanding defensive player in 2015.

