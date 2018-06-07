Local female hockey players one step closer to representing Alberta at 2019 Canada Winter Games

Three female hockey players from Red Deer are one step closer to representing Alberta at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Next month, forwards Sage Sansregret and Stephanie Keeper, along with defenceman Aryn Chambers will be among 46 players vying for a spot on Team Alberta U18.

The trio were invited to the Team Alberta’s U18 Female Summer Development Camp that will take place in Camrose from July 10-15, after competing in a spring selection event in Spruce Grove.

From the five-day camp in Camrose, players will be shortlisted and invited to another selection camp in the fall, before the final roster is established for the 2019 Canada Winter Games next February in Red Deer.



