Local players crack Football Alberta top 100

Earlier this month more than 400 football players from across the province gathered in Edmonton at Football Alberta’s Annual Super Camp.

On Thursday, Football Alberta named the top 100 athletes to advance to the next round. It is the first step in selecting players for the Team Alberta squad that will compete in the Canada Cup this summer from July 15-22.

Offensive Linemen Jacob Weller of the Notre Dame Cougars made the list along with linebacker Dolan Hills of the Hunting Hills Lightning.

The players named to this round will attend camps in Feb. and March before the final 40 players are selected in an April camp. Team Alberta U17 will also be selected and play in Maui in August at the Pacific Challenge against Team Saskatchewan U17 and local Hawaiian high schools.

The Football Canada Cup is a national championship with teams from across Canada playing at the U18 level.


