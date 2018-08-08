Local players medal at Volleyball Alberta Beach Volleyball Provincials

A group of Central Alberta volleyball players proved they were among the best on the beach during the long weekend.

Eight local players won medals at the Volleyball Alberta Beach Volleyball Provincials in Calgary from Aug. 4-6.

Edyn Aasman won gold with her partner Jordan Lapins in the U18 division, while Red Deer’s Emma Holmes earned silver.

In U16 Boys play, the Lindsay Thurber Raiders duo of Josh Gagnon and Colby Nemeth earned a gold medal victory. The needed three sets in a finals thriller to capture the title.

Aasman, along with Gagon and Nemeth will all head to Toronto for training next week and compete at Volleyball Canada Beach Nationals from Aug. 16-19. Gagnon said it’s a cool opportunity to see how they match up against some of the best beach volleyball players in the country.

In the U14 Girls age group at Provincials, Maddy Dezutter and Avery Hansen earned gold in Tier II. In the Tier I bracket, Jocelyn Kay and Kennady Vander Leek picked up a silver medal.


