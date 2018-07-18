Local players shortlisted for Hockey Alberta 2019 Canada Winter Games team

A pair of Central Alberta hockey players are one step closer to hitting the ice in front of the hometown crowd at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Goalie Drew Sim of Tees and defenceman Charlie Wright of Olds were named to the Hockey Alberta shortlist of 35 players who will eventually make up the roster for the games.

Players on the shortlist will be scouted and evaluated throughout the fall, before the final 20-player roster is named.

Sim played last season at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Edmonton and was selected by the Vancouver Giants in the WHL Bantam Draft in the third round, 46th overall, this summer.

Wright played his second season in the Alberta Bantam AAA Hockey League with the Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels last year. The defenceman recorded two goals and 19 points in 36 games. Wright was picked by the Saskatoon Blades in the fourth round, 70th overall in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

The games will take place from Feb. 15 to March 3.



