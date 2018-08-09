Local Sports: Chase Broderson has great golf bloodlines

It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Chase Broderson would take up golf

After all his dad, Kevin, is heavily involved in the sport and is the head pro at the Lacombe Golf and Country Club.

Kevin never pushed his son into the game, but he didn’t have to.

“Being at the golf course when I was younger got me into it,” explained Chase. “I can’t really remember when I first took up the game, just that I went out with my dad for a round and hit a few shots, and I liked it right away.”

Chase was also a natural at the game.

“It seemed I was always good, but I also try to get better all the time as well.”

Having a teaching pro in the family didn’t hurt.

“When I was younger he definitely helped me out a lot,” said the 18-year-old Lacombe Comp grad. “We worked a lot with the swing mechanics … all aspects of the game.”

They also worked on the mental side of the game, but the six-foot, 160-pound Chase said it was something that he learned from playing.

“You do learn through experience.”

Broderson doesn’t see any real weakness, or strength in his game.

“It’s all pretty close,” he said. “But one day something will be working good and then something else another day. Nothing really stands out as my strength or weakness.”

He did say he’s not driving the ball as far as he once did.

“My driving has been a bit shorter, but a lot straighter,” he said with a laugh.

Hockey has also been part of his life, coming up through the Lacombe minor system. He played midget AA last season, but isn’t sure what the future holds in that sport as he’s committed to play golf at RDC in the fall.

“I was thinking of playing some hockey, but being at RDC I will likely just concentrate on golf. There’s a lot things going on with it and a lot of opportunities, like the nationals.”

Broderson did have a few offers to go to school to play golf, but was more than glad to accept the RDC offer.

“RDC is a good option when it comes to money and the program.” he said.

He also was familiar with RDC head coach Scott Bergdahl.

“I’ve known Scott for a while, but he texted me just before the season and asked if I was interested. I’m also friends with Logan Hill, who is their captain, and he talked to me about it.

“It also looks like we’ll have a good team.”

Bergdahl agrees.

“We have about seven guys and four or five girls and we’ll have a strong team,” he said, adding he was more than thrilled to have Broderson come on board.

“He is a strong individual and comes from a great family. He’s someone who can put together a solid, consistent round.”

Bergdahl says Chase takes after his dad.

“Kevin has a good, calm demeanor, someone who doesn’t get too high or too low. Chase is the same way.”

Broderson will finish his junior career this year. He”s had a consistent season competing on several junior tours as well as the provincials and Canadians. He didn’t make the cut at the Canadians in Medicine Hat, but enjoyed the experience.

“There were a lot of good players there … a lot of fun.”

He took that experience and returned home to win the Lacombe Junior and McLennan Ross Junior Tour event.

Broderson will take business at RDC, which is a four year program.

“So I’ll be around for a while,” he concluded.

Danny Rode is a retired Advocate reporter who can be reached at danrode@shaw.ca