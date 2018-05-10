Local sports: Emma Holmes wraps up stellar high school volleyball career

Emma Holmes can look back at her high school volleyball career with pride.

The 17-year-old from Red Deer not only was a key member of the 2017 provincial high school 4A champion Lindsay Thurber Raiders but slammed home the gold medal winning point.

“The play before I was blocked, but they came right back to me,” she said. “It was really cool to get the winning point. And winning the provincials was a perfect way to finish my high school career. Something I will always remember.”

While her high school career — at least in volleyball — has come to an end, she’s just beginning the next step in that career. She helped the Central Alberta Queens Club U18 team to a silver medal in the provincials and a berth in the Nationals and has committed to play for the RDC Queens next season.

In fact the five-foot-10 right side hitter was one of the early recruits by Queens head coach Chris Wandler.

“I had a couple other offers, but Red Deer has a strong program and my brother (Ben) will be still there and I get a chance to stay at home,” she said. “It will also be great to play in the new facility.”

Wandler needed a strong recruiting class this season with the majority of his starters leaving after last season.

He was more than thrilled to have Holmes come on board.

“She adds a lot of athletic ability to the lineup,” he said. “She’s multi-dimensional and brings a lot of experience with her. She plays a smart game, has a great vertical, can pass and is strong at the net.”

Holmes is one of four players off the U18 Queens team to commit to RDC next year, joining Ali Greenshields of Notre Dame, Megan Steenbergen of Sylvan Lake and Sydney Rix of LTCHS.

“It’s important to bring in the best local talent and for them to continue to wear Queens colours,” added Wandler. “And with them coming in and opening the new facility it’s part of the next chapter.”

Holmes got into volleyball in middle school but has competed in a number of sports, including basketball, track, cross-country running, tennis, soccer and badminton. She also has been a provincial level athlete in beach volleyball, competing for Team Alberta at last year’s nationals, finishing fifth in the the U17 Tier 2 division,

She will play some beach this summer with Rix.

“I enjoy playing beach as it helps develop my game,” she said. “It makes me smarter as you have to do different things and make different shots.

“In fact playing a number of sports helped in my development.”

Holmes goes into college as a right side player, although she has played power and setter.

“My first year on the senior team in Grade 10 I was a setter, but the last two I’ve been on the right side,” she explained. “I like that the best, but I have played power before and can play different positions.”

That’s something Wandler likes.

“We’ll look at her on the right side, but she can play a number of positions, which will only help the team.”

Holmes believes her time with the Raiders and the Queens Club program were perfect for her development.

“I think the years with the Raiders were important as we played as a team and had success. It shows what you can do by playing together. In the Club program you’re playing against top level athletes, which challenges me.”

Danny Rode is a retired Advocate reporter who can be reached at drode@reddeeradvocate.com

Previous story
Veteran quarterback Collaros looking to prove himself with Roughriders
Next story
Stastny and Jets beat Predators in Game 7, advance to Western Conference final

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer Airport looks to strengthen and grow

The Red Deer Airport is looking to bring ultra-low cost carriers to… Continue reading

Special Olympians to compete in bowling championship

Bowlers from Red Deer and Olds join Team Alberta

WATCH: Bands from across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba perform at Red Deer College

Alberta Band Association’s Festival of Bands runs from May 7 to 17

The day the music died: Red Deer College ends its music diploma program

Citing declining enrolment and interest, Red Deer College is ending its music… Continue reading

Penhold creates safe community task force

Task force will focus on all aspects of community safety

Countdown to Women of Excellence is on

Raffle draw on Saturday

Local sports: Emma Holmes wraps up stellar high school volleyball career

Emma Holmes can look back at her high school volleyball career with… Continue reading

Stastny and Jets beat Predators in Game 7, advance to Western Conference final

Jets 5 Predators 1 (Winnipeg wins series 4-3) NASHVILLE — Paul Stastny… Continue reading

Grain handling group says CP Rail unfairly sharing blame for transport ills

CALGARY — The onus for improving grain transportation in Canada is not… Continue reading

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Marley’s granddaughter wants accountability for police stop

NEW YORK — Bob Marley’s granddaughter said Thursday that she felt like… Continue reading

Photo radar locations released in Red Deer

Locations revealed for May 16-30

Boil water advisory in Alix

A boil water advisory is in effect for the Village of Alix,… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties say alcohol involved in north end crash

Six impaired drivers caught over the weekend

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month