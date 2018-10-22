Local Sports: Rudy Soffo valuable to Kings on the court

When Rudy Soffo first saw the RDC basketball Kings roster he was a bit surprised to be listed as a red shirt.

“I didn’t expect that, but decided to make the most of it … take the opportunity to get better and prove I should be on the roster. It was something to strive for,” said the six-foot-two, 240-pound Notre Dame grad.

“I think I showed in the exhibition games I could play … I just went out and gave it my all.”

He impressed everyone in the stands but more importantly the coaching staff.

“We had to declare early and so we just put the kids coming in from high school as red shirts,” explained Kings head coach Clayton Pottinger. “We though at first he may be a red shirt, but he came in and worked super hard.

“As well we’ll give everyone a chance to try to earn a spot on the roster and based on his body of work he easily earned himself a roster spot.

“He said ‘not me coach’ and showed he was willing to work his butt off. He’s a quick study, especially when it comes to the defensive end. He gives you that Rudy-style hustle.”

Soffo proved from the opening of practice to the end of the exhibition season that what Pottinger saw wasn’t a one-time thing.

“He did it consistently … I was compelled to give him a chance.”

Soffo admits he still has a lot to learn, especially considering he always played on the inside. Now asked to play more of a wing position.

“I’m having to adjust being up against taller and quicker players,” he said. “I have to expand my game … work on my outside shooting. But I’ve worked hard in practice to make those adjustment easier.”

The fact he knows how to handle himself inside makes him more valuable.

“It’s good to be able to post up and once I get more comfortable shooting from the outside it will help my game even more.”

The 17-year-old was born in Cameroon and moved to Ottawa in 2003. From there the family moved to Fort St. John, Prince George and eventually Red Deer.

“I came to Red Deer halfway through Grade 9,” he said.

But he was already in love with the sport.

“I used to play with my older brother in Ottawa but really got into it in Grade 4 (in Fort St. John) and took it even more seriously in Grade 7.”

His game quickly developed once he arrived in Red Deer.

“They gave me an opportunity at St. Francis to play and it pushed me to work hard all summer. I was blessed to make the senior team (at Notre Dame) in Grade 10. Playing at a higher level at a younger age helped me develop.”

Playing with the provincial U16 team when he was 15 also helped.

“That was a good time. I was fortunate to be the MVP at several tournaments and getting exposed to the competition in the States helped me a lot.”

Soffo also played with the Central Alberta Kings Club team.

“The opportunity to play with Team Alberta and in the club program as well as high school helped prepare me for college,” he added.

Rudy is one of six pure rookies on the Kings with three others transferring in. Five players return.

“With so many new players we’re still working on coming together as a team,” said Soffo. “It’s a new system for many of us and we’re still adjusting, but we’re working every day, especially on defence. Once there I believe we have a championship calibre team.”

The Kings opened with a tough 87-85 loss at Ambrose with a three-point shot just off at the final buzzer.

The RDC teams host their home opener in the new Gary W Harris Canada Game Centre tonight against Olds. The women tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the men.

Danny Rode is a retired Advocate reporter who can be reached at danrode@shaw.ca

Previous story
World Series Bark Park: Porcello’s pup romps around Fenway

Just Posted

Prosecutor illness delays dangerous driving trial

Red Deer man facing dangerous driving charges in connection with 2016 d0uble-fatal collision

RCMP officer fires his gun in confrontation with suspects near Maskwacis

RCMP were called to Samson First Nation with report of shots fired early on Monday morning

Man shot at bonfire party in Sundre area

RCMP are investigating

Scares and chills await at haunted house in Red Deer

Zed Haunted House helps raise money for Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer District

PHOTO: Renewable Energy Fair at Red Deer College

The Renewable Energy Fair and Workshops event was held at Red Deer… Continue reading

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

Local Sports: Rudy Soffo valuable to Kings on the court

When Rudy Soffo first saw the RDC basketball Kings roster he was… Continue reading

Except for 1 kick, Saints, Ravens are evenly matched

BALTIMORE — In a matchup between the league’s highest-scoring offence and top-ranked… Continue reading

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets a top award for comedy

WASHINGTON — After a 35-year acting career and with two iconic television… Continue reading

Ricky Skaggs, Dottie West enter Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE — Bluegrass and country star Ricky Skaggs, singer Dottie West and… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair, thesis for sale

LONDON — Stephen Hawking was a cosmic visionary, a figure of inspiration… Continue reading

Canada deemed U.S. a safe country for asylum seekers after internal review

OTTAWA — Canadian immigration officials have determined that the United States remains… Continue reading

Bombardier sues Mitsubishi over alleged theft of aircraft trade secrets

MONTREAL — Bombardier is suing Mitsubishi Aircraft in the United States over… Continue reading

Three strong earthquakes reported in Pacific Ocean off Vancouver Island

Three relatively strong earthquakes were recorded Sunday night in the Pacific Ocean… Continue reading

Most Read