Local Sports Schedule- Jan. 15- Jan. 21

Tuesday

Basketball: High School: St. Joseph’s Falcons vs. Hunting Hills Lightning, 6 p.m., HHHS; Wm. E Hay vs. Lindsay Thurber Raiders, 6 p.m., LTCHS; H.J. Cody vs. Notre Dame Cougars, 6 p.m., NDHS; Wetaskiwin vs. Lacombe Rams, 6 p.m., Lacombe.

Hockey: Junior B: Red Deer Vipers vs. Blackfalds Wranglers, 7:30 p.m., Blackfalds.

Thursday

Basketball: High School: Camrose vs. St. Joseph’s Falcons, 6 p.m., St. Joe’s; Lacombe Rams vs. West Central High School, 6 p.m., WCHS; Notre Dame Cougars vs. Wetaskiwin, 6 p.m., Wetaskiwin; Lindsay Thurber Raiders vs. H.J. Cody, 6 p.m., Sylvan Lake; Hunting Hills Lightning vs. Wm. E Hay, 6 p.m., Stettler.

Hockey: College: RDC Queens vs. MacEwan University Griffins, 7 p.m., Centrium.

Friday

Cross Country Skiing: Haywood NorAm Western Canadians and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6, 9 a.m., River Bend.

College: Basketball: RDC Queens vs. Briercrest College Clippers, 6 p.m.; RDC Kings vs. Briercrest College Clippers 8 p.m.

WHL: Red Deer Rebels vs. Prince Albert Raiders, 7 p.m., Centrium.

College: Hockey: RDC Kings vs. Briercrest College Clippers, 7 p.m., Penhold.

Hockey: Allan Cup Hockey West: Lacombe Generals vs. Stony Plain Eagles, 8 p.m., Lacombe.

Saturday

Cross Country Skiing: Haywood NorAm Western Canadians and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6, 10 a.m., River Bend.

College: Basketball: RDC Queens vs. Briercrest College Clippers, 1 p.m.; RDC Kings vs. Briercrest College Clippers 3 p.m.

College: Hockey: RDC Kings vs. Briercrest College Clippers, 1:30 p.m., Penhold.

Hockey: AFJHL: Central Alberta Amazons vs. Lethbridge Eagles, 4:15 p.m., Penhold.

WHL: Red Deer Rebels vs. Kamloops Blazers, 7 p.m., Centrium.

Hockey: Allan Cup Hockey West: Rosetown Red Wings vs. Innisfail Eagles, 8:30 p.m., Innisfail.

Sunday

Cross Country Skiing: Haywood NorAm Western Canadians and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6, 9 a.m., River Bend.

Hockey: Allan Cup Hockey West: Rosetown Red Wingers vs. Innisfail Eagles, 5:00 p.m., Innisfail.