Local Sports Schedule: June 11-18

Monday

Soccer: High School: Girls: CACHS Knights vs. H.J. Cody, 4:15 p.m., CACHS.

Tuesday

Baseball: Senior AAA: Red Deer Riggers vs. Confederation Park Cubs, 7:30 p.m., Great Chief Park.

Thursday

Soccer: High School: Girls: CACHS Knights vs. Lacombe Rams, 4:15 p.m., Lacombe; Boys: Olds vs. H.J. Cody, 4:15 p.m., Olds; Hunting Hills Lightning vs. St. Joseph Falcons, 4:15 p.m., Collicutt East; Lindsay Thurber Raiders vs. Notre Dame Cougars, 4:15 p.m., Lindsay Thurber.

Friday

Innisfail Pro Rodeo, 7 p.m.

Lacrosse: Junior B Tier II: Red Deer Renegades vs. Strathmore Venom. 8:30 p.m., Kinex.

Saturday

Baseball: Bantam AAA: Red Deer Braves vs. Fort McMurray, 9 a.m., Great Chief Park; Red Deer vs. Lethbridge, 3 p.m., Great Chief Park.

Innisfail Pro Rodeo, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Soccer: High School: High School Final Tournament, Collicutt Fields.

Football: Alberta Football League: Central Alberta Buccaneers vs. Lloydminster Vandals, 6 p.m., Great Chief Park.

Sunday

Baseball: Bantam AAA: Red Deer Braves vs. SEEBA, 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., Great Chief Park.

Innisfail Pro Rodeo, 1:30 p.m.

Lacrosse: Senior Ladies: Red Deer Rage vs. Sherwood Park Titans, 2:30 p.m., Kinex.

Lacrosse: Junior B Tier I: Red Deer Rampage vs. Rockyview Silvertips, 5:30 p.m., Kinex.

Baseball: Senior AAA: Red Deer Riggers vs. St. Albert Tigers, 7:30 p.m., Great Chief Park.