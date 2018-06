Local Sports Schedule: June 6- 11

Wednesday

l Soccer: High School: Boys: H.J. Cody vs. Hunting Hills Lightning, 4:15 p.m., Sylvan Lake.

Friday

l Soccer: High School: Boys: Lindsay Thurber Raiders vs. Hunting Hills Lightning, 4:15 p.m., Lindsay Thurber; Girls: Hunting Hills Lightning vs. Lindsay Thurber Raiders, 4:15 p.m., Collicutt East.

l Lacrosse: RMLL: Junior B Tier II: Red Deer Renegades vs. Olds Stingers, 8:30 p.m., Kinex.

Saturday

l 66th annual Red Deer Catalina Freeze ’N’ Fry Swim Meet, 8:30 a.m, Rec Centre Pool.

l Roller Hockey: Battle on Wheels: Kinsmen and Dawe Arenas, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

l Lacrosse: RMLL: Senior B: Blackfalds Silverbacks vs. Calgary Mountaineers, 6 p.m., Blackfalds.

l AFL: Central Alberta Buccaneers vs. Airdrie Irish, 7 p.m., Great Chief Park.

Sunday

l 66th annual Red Deer Catalina Freeze ’N’ Fry Swim Meet, 8:30 a.m, Rec Centre Pool.

l Roller Hockey: Battle on Wheels: Kinsmen and Dawe Arenas 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

l Lacrosse: RMLL: Junior B Tier II: Red Deer Renegades vs. Calgary Sabrecats, 4:30 p.m, Kinex.

l Lacrosse: RMLL: Senior Ladies: Red Deer Rage vs. Capital Region Saints, 5 p.m., Kinex.

Monday

l Soccer: High School: Girls: CACHS Knights vs. H.J. Cody, 4:15 p.m., Lacombe.