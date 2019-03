Local Sports Schedule: March 5-10

Tuesday

Basketball: High School Playoffs: Senior Girls: Lindsay Thurber Raiders vs. Hunting Hills Lightning, 6 p.m., Hunting Hills; Senior Boys: Lindsay Thurber Raiders vs. Lacombe Rams, 6 p.m., Lacombe.

Wednesday

Hockey: Bantam AAA Playoffs: Red Deer Rebels vs. Southwest Tigers, 6:45, Servus Arena.

Thursday

Volleyball: Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Championships: Fanshawe Falcons vs. Holland Hurricanes, 1 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; Keyano Huskies vs. Griffons de l’Outaouais, 3 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; Titans de Limoilou vs. RDC Kings, 6 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; VIU Mariners vs. Humber Hawks, 8 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

Basketball: High School Playoffs: Senior Girls: Lindsay Thurber Raiders vs. Hunting Hills Lightning, 6 p.m., LTCHS; Senior Boys: Lindsay Thurber Raiders vs. Lacombe Rams, 7:30 p.m., LTCHS.

Friday

Volleyball: Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Championships: Loser of Match 1 vs. Loser of Match 2, 1 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; Loser of Match 3 vs. Loser of Match 4, 3 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; Winner of Match 1 vs. Winner of Match 2, 6p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4, 8 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

WHL: Red Deer Rebels vs. Brandon Wheat Kings, 7 p.m., Centrium.

Saturday

Volleyball: Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Championships: Winner of Match 6 vs. Loser of Match 7 (bronze semi-final) 10 a.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; Winner of Match 5 vs. Loser of Match 8, (bronze semi-final) 12 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; Loser of Match 5 vs. Loser of Match 6 (Placement Match) 2 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; Winner of Match 9 vs. Winner of Match 10, (bronze medal match) 6 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; Winner of Match 7 vs. Winner of Match 8 (Championship Final), 8 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

WHL: Red Deer Rebels vs. Kootenay Ice, 7 p.m., Centrium.

Sunday