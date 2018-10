Local Sports Schedule Oct. 1- 8

Tuesday

WHL: Red Deer Rebels vs. Saskatoon Blades, 7 p.m., Centrium.

Wednesday

Volleyball: High School: Lacombe Rams vs. Notre Dame Cougars, 6 p.m., Notre Dame.

Thursday

Basketball: College: RDC Queens vs. Keyano College Huskies, 6 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; RDC Kings vs. Keyano College Huskies, 8 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

Friday

Basketball: College: RDC Queens vs. University of Concordia Edmonton Thunder, 6 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; RDC Kings vs. Okanagan College Coyotes, 8 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; RDC Queens vs. Okanagan College Coyotes, 8 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

Hockey: Midget AAA: Red Deer Optimist Chiefs vs. MLAC Beverly Optimists, 8 p.m., Servus Arena.

Hockey College: RDC Kings vs. NAIT Ooks, 7 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

Saturday

Hockey: Midget AAA: Red Deer Optimist Chiefs vs. Knights of Columbus Pats, 4:45 p.m., Servus Arena.

Sunday

Hockey: Junior B: Blackfalds Wranglers vs. Strathmore Wheatland Kings, 3:30 p.m., Blackfalds.