Local sports schedule Sept. 25-30

Wednesday

Hockey: RDC Kings vs. Lacombe Generals, 8 p.m., Lacombe.

Volleyball: Senior High School: Lindsay Thurber Raiders vs. Notre Dame High School, 6 p.m., Notre Dame; Lacombe Rams vs. Hunting Hills High School, 6 p.m., Lacombe.

Thursday

Volleyball: Junior High School: Notre Dame Cougars vs. Lindsay Thurber Raiders, 6 p.m., Lindsay Thurber; Hunting Hills Lightning vs. Lacombe Rams, 6 p.m., Lacombe.

Friday

WHL: Red Deer Rebels vs. Calgary Hitmen, 7 p.m., Centrium.

Volleyball: College: RDC Queens vs. Keyano College Huskies, 11 a.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; RDC Kings vs. The King’s University Eagles, 1 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; RDC Queens vs. Lakeland College Rustlers, 8 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; RDC Kings vs. Douglas College Royals, 8 p.m.

Football: High School: Hunting Hills Lightning vs. Lindsay Thurber Raiders, 7 p.m., Great Chief Park; Notre Dame Cougars vs. Lacombe Rams, 7 p.m., MEGlobal Athletic Park.

Hockey: College: RDC Kings vs. UAA, 5 p.m., Lacombe.

Hockey: Senior AAA: Innisfail Eagles vs. Stony Plain Eagles, 8 p.m., Lacombe.

Saturday

Volleyball: College: RDC Kings vs. Providence College, 11 a.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; RDC Queens vs. GPRC Wolves, 4 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; RDC Kings vs. Douglas College Royals, 9 p.m; RDC Queens vs. The King’s University Eagles, 1 p.m., Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre;

WHL: Red Deer Rebels vs. Swift Current Broncos, 7 p.m., Centrium.

Golf: Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Golf Championships, Alberta Springs Golf Resort.

Hockey: Heritage Junior B: Red Deer Vipers vs. Strathmore Kings, 8 p.m., Servus Arena.

Hockey: Senior AAA: Innisfail Eagles vs. Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs, 1 p.m., Lacombe; Lacombe Generals vs. Rosetown Red Wings, 4 p.m., Lacombe; Stony Plain Eagles vs. UAA, 7 p.m., Lacombe.

Hockey: Midget AAA: Red Deer Optimist Chiefs vs. Okotoks Oilers, 4:45 p.m., Servus Arena.

Sunday

Golf: Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Golf Championships, Alberta Springs Golf Resort.

Soccer: College: RDC Queens vs. Lakeland College Rustlers, 12 p.m., RDC; RDC Kings vs. Lakeland College Rustlers, 2 p.m., RDC.

Hockey: Heritage Junior B: Blackfalds Wranglers vs. Coaldale Copperheads, 3:30 p.m., Blackfalds.