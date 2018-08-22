Logan Graf wins Alberta Bantam Boys Championship

Logan Graf, 14, of Sylvan Lake won the Alberta Bantam Boys Golf Championships in Gibbons on Wednesday. He posted a two-round total of four-over-par to win the title. (Photo courtesy of Alberta Golf)

Sylvan Lake native Logan Graf earned a big golf title this week.

The 14-year-old picked up the Alberta Bantam Boys Championship win at Goose Hummock Golf Resort in Gibbons.

Graf earned the win with a two-round total of four-over-par over fellow Red Deer Golf and Country Club golfer Cole Bergheim.

Graf was tied for the leading heading into the final round and birdied 15 and 18 to close out the victory over his club-mate. Bergheim shot the low round of the championship on Wednesday with a one-under 70.

Alex Gerrard was the third Red Deer Golf and Country member in the top four at 10-over-par.

Joe Kelly of Innisfail Golf and Country Club finished tied for sixth at 13-over.



