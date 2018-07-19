Longtime CFL receiver Andy Fantuz retires after 12-year career

HAMILTON — Watching Ricky Ray being carted off the field last month convinced Andy Fantuz it was time to call it a career.

The 34-year-old native of Chatham, Ont., retired Thursday after 12 CFL seasons with Saskatchewan and Hamilton. Coincidentally, Fantuz made the announcement prior to his former teams squaring off at Tim Hortons Field.

Ray, 38, suffered a neck injury in Toronto’s 41-7 home loss to Calgary on June 23. After Ray was sandwiched between two Stampeders defenders, play was halted 20 minutes as Ray received medical attention before leaving on a stretcher, his head immobilized, and taken to hospital.

“When Ricky went down, we (Fantuz and wife, Amanda) were already an inch away from saying, ‘We’re totally good with it,’” Fantuz told reporters at Tim Hortons Field. ”We just looked at each other and we knew.

“We said, ‘OK, that’s it, this is going to be it.’”

And that’s when Fantuz figured it would be fitting to formally retire on the day his two former teams were playing each other.

The six-foot-four, 221-pound Fantuz played in 148 career games — 138 starts — with Saskatchewan (2006-11) and Hamilton (2012-17). He registered 637 catches for 8,363 yards with 44 touchdowns and 17 100-yard games.

Fantuz, who wore his ‘07 Grey Cup ring Thursday, appeared in 18 career playoff games, recording 76 catches for 992 yards and six TDs. He finishes ranked fourth all-time among Canadians in receptions and 18th overall in CFL history.

“I’ve got my ring here, I cherish this,” he said. “I cherish every person on that team and everyone who impacted that season.

“We had some great other years, my other four Cups we were close but that’s a lesson for all the young kids coming up. Don’t take it for granted. You’ve got to seize the moment.”

Not blessed with blazing speed, Fantuz had a knack for finding open areas in a defence. He ran crisp routes and was often hard to bring down after the catch.

Fantuz was named the league’s top Canadian in 2010 after recording 87 catches for a career-best 1,380 yards and six TDs. He played in five Grey Cup games, winning one in 2007 with the Roughriders, but was named the game’s outstanding Canadian twice.

Fantuz registered a career-best (and club record) 101 catches for 1,059 yards and five TDs with Hamilton in 2016.

Fantuz battled injuries in recent years, playing just three games in 2017 after returning from a torn ACL. He became a free agent in February and said he had offers to play but didn’t want to be away for the birth of his daughter.

“Football has been a huge focus of my entire life and taught me so many things, both in the game and in life,” he said. “Having our first daughter, Abigail, not even three weeks ago just kind of put the next chapter of my life into perspective and really gave me that purpose.”

Fantuz said he wants to remain involved in football in some capacity but right now is focusing on his family.

“First things first, be a good dad, be a better husband, have more time with my family and friends,” he said. “I’m definitely going to stay involved in football in some way.

“I’m currently working in the health-and-fitness industry with a system of training and unique technology that helps young athletes maximize their abilities. That’s really exciting for me and taking up a lot of my free time.”

In February 2011, Fantuz signed with the NFL’s Chicago Bears. He appeared in two exhibition games and had a pair of catches for 19 yards before being waived Sept. 2.

He rejoined the Riders five days later. Fantuz signed a four-year deal with the Ticats as a free agent prior to the 2012 season.

The Roughriders picked Fantuz third overall in 2006 after an outstanding collegiate career with the Western Mustangs. He won the Hec Crighton Trophy as Canadian university’s top player in 2005.

Ticats GM Eric Tillman has had the unique opportunity to see Fantuz develop, on and off the field. He was the Riders’ GM in ‘07.

“What Andy accomplished on the field is so well documented,” Tillman said. “But the growth as a person, to see Amanda back there with the little one represents the circle of life.

“It’s very appropriate you’re being honoured with both franchises here. You’re loved and respected in both places. Savour the moment, my friend, you deserve it.”

However, Fantuz did leave the door open to coming out of retirement this fall should a team need a veteran receiver to help anchor a playoff run.

“I’m very happy with where I’m at right now today but who knows?” he said. “I don’t want to be that guy who’s making a big deal and just un-retire tomorrow but never say never.

“I’d like to be remembered as a player, as a competitor as a positive impact on both inside the locker room and in the community.”

Previous story
Stettler’s Samuel Hamelin wins MJT PGA of Alberta Junior Championship

Just Posted

Get your guilty pleasures: Westerner Days food

Traditional sugary treats were served up by the plate, bowl and bucket… Continue reading

Count shows slight decrease in Red Deer’s homeless

In two years, the number of homeless in Red Deer has decreased… Continue reading

Redoing hip surgeries are costly, says new study

Redoing hip and knee replacements costs Canada’s health system $130 million a… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer gets a taste of unique, fun chilis at cook off

From deer meat to Grand Marnier to raspberry jam everyone at the… Continue reading

Walk to raise overdose awareness

Leah’s Light registration deadline July 25

WATCH: Cirque ZUMA ZUMA puts on a show at Westerner Days

ZUMA ZUMA performs three times a day during Westerner Days

Zuckerberg’s Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

NEW YORK — Denying the Holocaust happened is probably OK on Facebook.… Continue reading

Brazilian police arrest ‘Dr. Bumbum’ after patient dies

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police have arrested celebrated plastic surgeon Denis… Continue reading

Canadian marijuana company Tilray has first US pot IPO

SEATTLE — A Canadian company is the first marijuana business to complete… Continue reading

Dolphins anthem punishment includes suspensions

Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem… Continue reading

Soy “milk” makers may need to find alternative description

NEW YORK — Soy and almond drinks that bill themselves as “milk”… Continue reading

Calgary woman convicted in son’s strep death granted day parole

CALGARY — A woman whose son died after she failed to take… Continue reading

Greenpeace members arrested for climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal

MONTREAL — Several Greenpeace members climbed the outside of the Olympic Stadium… Continue reading

B.C.’s Site C dam project behind schedule, plagued by problems: expert

British Columbia’s mammoth Site C hydro-electric project is seriously behind schedule, plagued… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month