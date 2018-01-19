Red Deer Rebels forward Josh Tarzwell fires a shot on net during first period action Friday night when the Rebels battled the Prince Albert Raiders. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/ Advocate Staff)

Losing streak continues as Rebels fall 5-1 to Prince Albert

The free fall continued Friday night at the Centrium for the Red Deer Rebels.

With a 5-1 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders, it was the Rebels 12th defeat in a row. They have just two victories in their last 25 games and last won on home ice 83 days ago on Oct. 28.

Prince Albert defenceman Vojtech Budik sniped twice in the first period on point shots past Ethan Anders and the Raiders cruised to the victory from there.

“Got behind the eight ball early. A couple goals that aren’t good goals, the saves have to be made there and I didn’t think we regrouped after that,” Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said.

“We never got going. I didn’t like some guys tonight, I didn’t like the way some guys played. If your older players aren’t good for you and you’re going with a bunch of young kids, it’s tough. I didn’t think many of our older players were good tonight at all.”

Budik’s first tally of came just a minute and 50 seconds into the game when his slapshot from the point along the ice eluded Anders.

He scored his second of the frame was with nine minutes to play in the first on the power play with a wrist shot over Anders’ glove. The 17-year-old rookie was pulled after allowing two goals on seven shots.

The third Raiders’ goal of the opening 20 minutes was a point shot from Jeremy Masella that took an unfortunate bounce off Kristian Reichel’s shin pad and over the shoulder of Riley Lamb, who replaced Anders.

Jordy Stallard rocketed his 31st of the season past Lamb on the power play just 4:55 into the second to make it 4-0.

Alex Alexeyev finally got the home crowd cheering with a wrist shot goal on the power play with just 1:34 left in the second. Red Deer product Josh Tarzwell drew an assist on the goal as well as Reese Johnson.

Parker Kelly found the mark in the third short-handed after he walked around Grayson Pawlenchuk and chipped a shot over Lamb’s blocker.

Frustration has clearly set in for a struggling Rebels squad, who after an Edmonton Oil Kings victory over the Kootenay Ice Friday, sit last in the WHL.

“Youg get frustrated and undisciplined when you’re not ready to play. That’s all part of it,” Sutter said.

“You get into a game where there’s emotion and intensity and high-pace and (when) you aren’t mentally ready to get into the game, your game struggles. You get frustrated with it, we had a lot of guys frustrated tonight.”

The Rebels are back on the ice Saturday against the Kamloops Blazers.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pacioretty’s 2 goals lead Canadiens over Capitals, 3-2
Next story
Queens come from behind to beat Briercrest, Kings rout Clippers

Just Posted

WATCH: Property taxes in Red Deer will go up 2.02 per cent in 2018

City council passes a “tough” budget that maintains most service levels

Red Deer councillor balks at city getting stuck with more provincial funding responsibilities

Volunteer Central seeks municipal funding after being cut off by FCSS

Olds chicken barn burns to the ground, no livestock harmed

More than 100,000 chickens were saved as fire crews prevent the blaze from spreading

Bear video meant to promote conservation: zoo owner

Discovery Wildlife Park says it will look at other ways to promote its conservation message

Red Deer’s Soundhouse closing its doors on Record Store Day

The owners of The Soundhouse want to shut down their store on… Continue reading

NorAm Western Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships begin in Red Deer

The biggest cross-country skiing competition in Red Deer’s history is underway. Nearly… Continue reading

In photos: Get ready for Western Canadian Championships

Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 start… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer city council debates cost-savings versus quality of life

Majority of councillors decide certain services are worth preserving

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

Stettler’s newest residents overcame fear, bloodshed to come here

Daniel Kwizera, Diane Mukasine and kids now permanent residents

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month