Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was angry about the game’s final play against the Detroit Pistons. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good look at Reggie Bullock’s buzzer-beater.

But moments after Toronto’s 106-104 loss to Dwane Casey and the Detroit Pistons, Kyle Lowry had already begun his post-mortem.

“I think just talking, man. Communication. Open your mouth. We’ve gotta speak, we’ve gotta talk, you’ve gotta say something. Can’t play if you can’t say nothing,” Lowry said, on what went wrong down the stretch.

The Raptors point guard was particularly angry about the game’s final play, when a defensive miscue allowed Bullock a running layup.

“On the last possession you’ve gotta communicate,” Lowry said. ”We have to open our mouth and say ‘switch.’ We have to talk. Simple as that.”

Nurse said he’d have to go over video of the play.

“I didn’t get a great look at it during the game, either,” said Toronto’s rookie head coach.

Lowry had predicted it would be strange seeing former coach Casey at the opposite end of the floor. And the emotional night lived up to its billing. Lowry and Casey embraced before tipoff, and during a stirring video tribute to the coach who was fired days after last season’s playoff run, Lowry walked to halfcourt to applaud.

“He’s still my guy,” Lowry said. ”At the end of the day he’s still my guy. He’s still the guy that helped me get to where I am.

“(But) he’s an opposing coach. It’s a good win for him, I’m sure he’s happy, but we’re not happy. I’m not happy for him. We should’ve won the game. I wish we would’ve won the game, for me, because I want to win every game.”

Lowry was asked about appearing angry in the team’s final time out, but he quickly dismissed the question.

“I don’t what you’re talking about, honestly,” he shot back.

The Raptors now depart for four games on the road, beginning in Boston on Friday.

