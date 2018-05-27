Madrid to continue Champions League victory party with fans

MADRID — Real Madrid will continue celebrating a record-extending 13th European club title with its fans back in the Spanish capital on Sunday.

Some 80,000 supporters reveled in their team’s third straight Champions League triumph on Saturday night after watching Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kyiv on large TV screens set up at Real’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Thousands kept partying late into the night in a central square in Madrid.

On returning to Spain, Madrid’s team is due to hold a victory parade starting at 6.15 p.m. local time that will end in more festivities at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Previous story
Church pots 4 goals as Rush romp to win over Knighthawks in Game 1 of NLL final

Just Posted

‘They’re back:’ Drug dealers target southern Alberta reserve when payments arrive

STANDOFF, Alta. — A life-and-death battle against drug dealers is being waged… Continue reading

‘There are cougars around:’ Attack a stark reminder for Alberta family

EDMONTON — When Laura Frost first read about a person being killed… Continue reading

WATCH: A rocking time at the Benefit on the Bridge in Red Deer

The third annual event is a fundraiser for the CentreFest Street Performer Festival

WATCH: Spring on the farm comes to Red Deer

Sunnybrook Farm Museum kicks off a summer of education and fun

Woman hurt, driver arrested in two vehicle crash in Red Deer

Police say one vehicle involved was stolen

WATCH: Throwing punches and kicks at the Western Canadian Karate Championships

More than 300 athletes competes at the event in Red Deer Saturday

US Gulf Coast braces for impact as Alberto approaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Normally packed with vacationers over the Memorial Day… Continue reading

S. Korea: Kim commits to summit with Trump, denuclearization

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Sunday… Continue reading

Manitoba civil servant policy says booze OK, marijuana not, at office parties

WINNIPEG — Manitoba civil servants will be able swig a beer at… Continue reading

Federal leaders trade barbs about India trip at press gallery dinner

OTTAWA — Federal party leaders got a few digs in at one… Continue reading

Hip-replacement technique gets patients back on their feet sooner

TORONTO — Tim Heenan was in his teens when he injured his… Continue reading

Red Deer condo owner frustrated by property crime told to take down cameras

For the fourth time this month, Christopher Neitz woke up to his… Continue reading

Woman hurt, driver arrested in two vehicle crash in Red Deer

Police say one vehicle involved was stolen

WestJet, pilot’s union agree to settlement process with mediator

CALGARY — The threat of a strike by WestJet pilots appears to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month