Canada’s Josh Mahura (9) and USports’ Josh Roche (17) collide in the corner during second period exhibition action at the Canadian national junior team selection in St. Catharines, Ont., on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Mahura re-added to Canada’s team for world junior pre-tournament games

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Defenceman Josh Mahura will be re-joining Canada’s junior hockey team for its 2018 IIHF world junior pre-tournament schedule.

Hockey Canada announced the move Sunday, two days after Mahura was cut from the squad along with three other players.

Mahura, a blue liner with the WHL’s Regina Pats, was re-added as the team monitors defenceman Dante Fabbro’s lower-body injury. Fabbro is receiving treatment and may be eligible to return for the championship tournament, which begins Dec. 26 in Buffalo.

“We are thankful to Josh for agreeing to return to the team for the pre-tournament phase in our preparations,” said Joel Bouchard of Hockey Canada’s program of excellence management group. “We also want to thank the Regina Pats, the Western Hockey League and the Canadian Hockey League for their support through this process.”

Canada will play a pair of pre-tournament games — Dec. 20 against the Czech Republic in London, Ont., and against Switzerland on Dec. 22 in Hamilton — before finalizing their roster on Dec. 24.

The Canadian Press

