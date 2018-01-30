Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones beats N.B. to remain unbeaten in Pool A at Scotties

PENTICTON, B.C. — Wild-card entry Kerri Einarson is exactly where she hoped to be after the penultimate day of round robin action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

A 10-3 win over Yukon’s Chelsea Duncan has Einarson’s team in second place in Pool A with a 4-1 record following Tuesday afternoon action at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones remains in first at 5-0.

The wild-card team took a commanding 5-0 lead after two ends.

“We played really well,” said Einarson, who finished fourth in the 2016 Scotties. “We put some pressure on the other team which was good. We made some key shots when we needed them.”

Einarson of Selkirk, Man., earned the big lead from a steal of two points when Duncan made a mistake with her final rock. Einarson stole another point in the fifth end to make it 8-1.

After building a large lead, Einarson said they tweaked their strategy to secure the win by keeping fewer rocks in play, but also maintaining pressure.

“I definitely don’t want to start peeling and everything and then losing that feel for draw weight just in case you need it,” she added.

For the first time, Manitoba played a full game and didn’t hit double digits defeating Sylvie S. Robichaud (2-3) of New Brunswick 7-4.

“It was a good game. We had a couple of mistakes early,” said Jones, a five-time Scotties champ. “We had control coming home, three up is a pretty comfortable position to be in.”

In other afternoon action, Nova Scotia’s Mary-Anne Arsenault (3-2) scored a deuce in the 10th to edge Kerry Galusha (1-4) of the Northwest Territories 9-8, while Northern Ontario’s Tracy Fleury (3-2) toppled Sherry Anderson (2-3) of Saskatchewan 7-4. Nova Scotia is third in Pool A while Northern Ontario is fourth.

In Pool B action earlier, victories by Team Canada and Alberta set up three-way tie for first with Newfoundland and Labrador.

Team Canada’s Michelle Englot knocked Newfoundland and Labrador’s Stacie Curtis from the ranks of the unbeaten Tuesday morning. Englot registered deuces in each of the first two ends en route to an 8-5 victory over Curtis, who came into the match having won four straight. Alberta’s Casey Scheidegger also won, defeating Nunavut 11-4.

“We’re getting more and more comfortable with the ice every game,” said Englot. “We need to just keep building momentum.”

Englot said getting off to a quick start was key for her team. And Team Canada went ahead 4-0 with a steal of two in the second end when Curtis’s rock slid into the 12-foot ring.

“That kind of put us behind the eight-ball a little bit,” said Curtis. “That kind of really just set the tone for the rest of the game.”

In other action, B.C.’s Kesa Van Osch (3-2) scored three in the 10th end for a 6-5 win over Ontario’s Hollie Duncan (2-3) while Quebec’s Emilia Gagne (2-3) scored twice in the 10th for an 8-6 victory over Prince Edward Island’s Robyn MacPhee (1-4).

“We played a good game,” said Quebec’s Marie-Pier Harvey through a translator. “We made great shots.

“The other team too. The skip MacPhee made some terrific shots. Forced us to make good shots.”

The top four teams from each pool advance to the championship round.

Previous story
Red Deer swimmer finishes second in provincial qulifier
Next story
Ontario activist still wants to proceed with Cleveland Indians complaint

Just Posted

Red Deer Public school district adds Arabic on lunch menus

Lunch menus at Fairview Elementary School are now bilingual — English and… Continue reading

Future of Red Deer’s historic Parsons House remains uncertain

No decision yet on whether land will be needed for new courthouse

WATCH: When it starts to fall apart: A Red Deer artist creates a metaphoric exhibit about Alberta

Robin Lambert creates precarious sculptures about unsustainability

UPDATED: RCMP unit remove homemade explosive from Red Deer home

A homemade explosive device found while Red Deer RCMP executed a search… Continue reading

Bentley fire truck Paraguay-bound

Bentley’s truck is the fourth Central Alberta truck donated to Paraguay

UPDATE: Red Deer man charged with child pornography, sexual assault

Police search for more victims

Innisfail council gives the go-ahead to solar project

The project won’t impact users’ utility bills

Do women need to ‘step up’? Grammy leader’s comment sparks debate on gender

TORONTO — Canadian singer Alessia Cara was the only woman to win… Continue reading

Louvre displays art looted by Nazis, hopes to find owners

PARIS — The Louvre Museum is putting 31 paintings on permanent display… Continue reading

Green party leader Elizabeth May asks lawyer to investigate bullying claims

OTTAWA — Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she asked for an… Continue reading

Super Bowl ads aim for the heart – and sometimes lower

After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear… Continue reading

Patinage en foret outside Ottawa offers a picturesque skate through a forest

The scraping of skates on ice and the occasional bird call are… Continue reading

More caffeine, please: Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple

Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple Group, bringing together the make-at-home coffee… Continue reading

Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs

OTTAWA — The war on drugs may move to a new battlefield… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month