Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) looks down as players and fans stand for a moment of silence after nine people died and 16 others were injured when a van mounted a sidewalk and struck multiple pedestrians along a stretch of one of Toronto’s busiest streets before first period NHL round one playoff hockey action against the Boston Bruins in Toronto on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Maple Leafs hold moment of silence ahead of Game 6 for those affected by deadly incident

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs held a moment of silence before their playoff game Monday in honour of those affected by the deadly incident involving a van and pedestrians in north Toronto earlier in the day.

The starting lineups of the Leafs and the Boston Bruins stood on their blue lines while the Air Canada Centre crowd stood in silence as a photo of Toronto’s skyline flashed on the scoreboard.

The American and Canadian anthems were then sung, with singer Martina Ortiz-Luis dropping her microphone and letting the crowd take over the lyrics of O Canada during the second verse.

The Bruins expressed their condolences over Twitter before the game.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected by today’s tragedy. We stand with the City of Toronto during this difficult time,” the team tweeted.

Roads were closed around the Air Canada Centre and there was more security inside the arena for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal in response to the incident that police say killed nine people and injured 16 others.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment issued a release announcing the additional security measures hours after a van mounted a sidewalk and struck multiple people on a busy stretch of Yonge Street between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue.

MLSE did not provide details on what the extra security inside the arena entailed.

Some 90 minutes before the opening faceoff, there was a heavy police presence around the rink and concrete slabs had been placed at a major intersection to block access to the sidewalk.

Fans attending games at the arena are already required to pass through a metal detector before games, and bags allowed into ACC can be no larger than 14-by-14-by-6 inches, smaller than an average backpack.

In addition to those watching the game inside the arena, a sizable crowd was expected to assemble outside in Maple Leaf Square.

The release did not say if the same measures will be in place for Wednesday’s NBA playoff game between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards.

Previous story
Raptors have to hope home-court advantage will carry them past Wizards
Next story
Canada overcomes injuries to top Ukraine in Fed Cup playoff 3-2

Just Posted

Red Deer massage therapist not guilty of sexual assault

Judge said he had reasonable doubt and must acquit

Update: Nine dead, 16 injured in van incident authorities call a horrific attack

TORONTO — Nine people died and 16 others were injured when a… Continue reading

Watch: Flood watch remains for Waskasoo Creek

Red Deer crews monitoring creek

Warm temperatures this week for Red Deer

23 C forecast for Saturday

Update: Van mounts sidewalk in Toronto, multiple people hit, arrest made

Nine dead, 16 injured say police

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

As Osoyoos Indian Band flourishes, so too does Okanagan’s wine tourism

Indigenous practices have driven growth of South Okanagan’s wine history and agricultural influence

Anti-straw movement should consider people with disabilities, advocates say

TORONTO — Some Canadians who rely on plastic straws are calling on… Continue reading

City wants to hear from Red Deerians at budget open house

Talk to city staffers and council

Doctors must get better at diagnosing patients with darker skin: Dermatologists

TORONTO — About a month ago, a frustrated Emma Schmidt turned to… Continue reading

Loblaw Companies tax court trial over Barbadian banking subsidiary starts

TORONTO — A tax court trial involving Loblaw Companies Ltd. and allegations… Continue reading

As trial winds down, DA downplays Cosby travel records

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors highlighted gaps in Bill Cosby’s travel records on… Continue reading

Summer Movie Preview: Hollywood roars back into action

LOS ANGELES — Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the… Continue reading

5 things to know as William and Kate have 3rd child

LONDON — Like everything to do with Britain’s royal family, a mix… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month