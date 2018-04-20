Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Matthews has the top-selling jersey in the NHL, according to the league’s website.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Maple Leafs on the playoff brink as they prepare for Game 5 against Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs left themselves little room for error after consecutive ugly road losses to open their first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins.

With their backs now firmly planted against the wall as they return to TD Garden for Game 5, that margin has dropped to zero.

The Leafs trail the Bruins 3-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal following Thursday’s disappointing loss on home ice, where things initially appeared to be lining up in Toronto’s favour.

Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron — the heart of a ferocious top line that did almost anything it wanted in 5-1 and 7-3 victories in Boston — was a late and surprising scratch for Game 4 with an upper-body injury two days after the Leafs won 4-2 at a thunderous Air Canada Centre to get back in the series.

But it was a lifeline they failed to grab in a crushing 3-1 loss that saw Toronto carry the play for long stretches, only to be done in by a lack of finish, too many pedestrian performances, and some stunning defensive miscues that led to two goals against on odd-man rushes.

“When you’re down 2-0 (in a series), then obviously your margin for error is very slim, right?” Leafs defenceman Ron Hainsey said in the wake of Thursday’s defeat. “You can play two great games and not get the breaks, and tough luck.”

Toronto now needs a victory Saturday to keep its season — one that included franchise records for points (105) and wins (49) — alive and force a Game 6 back home on Monday.

“We’re a tight-knit group,” Leafs winger Mitch Marner said. “We don’t want to leave each other early.

“We’re having a lot of fun in this locker room.”

There hasn’t been as much fun on the ice, however, where Marner has been by far Toronto’s best forward with a goal and four assists.

The team’s other young stars have, for the most part, failed to deliver.

Auston Matthews scored the winner on a setup from William Nylander in Game 3, but both have been held off the scoresheet otherwise.

Boston’s No. 1 line, meanwhile, has been lights out. David Pastrnak has 11 points (four goals, seven assists), Brad Marchand has seven (two goals, five assists) and Bergeron, the other member of the trio when he’s healthy, has five assists.

One positive for the Leafs up front is they should have centre Nazem Kadri back Saturday now that he’s finished serving a three-game suspension for a dirty hit on Tommy Wingels in the opener.

“It’s going to be nice,” said Marner, Kadri’s usual linemate along with Patrick Marleau. “He brings a lot of skill. He’s going to be eager to get back in.”

Kadri, speaking to reporters in Toronto on Friday for the first time since the suspension, said he delivered the dangerous hit because he felt Wingles was “taking liberties” with a previous hit on Marner. Kadri said he disagreed with the severity of the suspension and that he didn’t intend to hurt Wingels, otherwise “it could have been a lot worse.”

“Was it worthy of a suspension? I definitely think so,” he said. “I think the three games was a little harsh.”

Along with the Bruins’ dominance up front, the Leafs are also losing the battle in the crease.

Frederik Andersen, who set a club record for goalie wins in the regular season with 38, allowed Torey Krug’s soft shot through a screen to put his team on its heels just 28 seconds into Thursday’s game.

He also gave up three goals on five shots before getting pulled in Game 2, surrendered two suspect efforts in Game 3, and has a .880 save percentage in the series compared to Tuukka Rask’s mark of .926.

“We’re in a simple situation — you win, you get to play again,” Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said. “You don’t win, you don’t get to play again. To me, that’s worth digging in for. I think we can go into Boston and win a game. I really believe that.

“We’re going to need a game out of our goaltender, and we need to have all hands on deck.”

Previous story
Former NHLer Foligno to coach Canada’s Para hockey development team
Next story
John Daly, Michael Allen takes Legends of Golf lead

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services battle on the ice

Red Deer police officers and firefighters laced up their skates to raise… Continue reading

WATCH: On 4—20 Day in Red Deer, marijuana users say legal weed a long time coming

Not wanting to wait for the federal government to legalize recreational marijuana,… Continue reading

Former Central Alberta MLA appealing fine for not protecting a list of 20,000 electors

List included names and addresses of voters in Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre

UPDATED: Spring craft sale attracts shoppers

Over 150 artisans at Red Deer craft sale

Proposed Alberta legislation would protect consumers

Alberta Utilities Commission would be given power to penalize natural gas and electricity providers

WATCH: Fine wine and food at Red Deer College

The Red Deer College Alumni Association hosted its 14th annual Fine Wine… Continue reading

Red Deer College wins Community Inclusion Award

Red Deer College is an inclusive institution, and it has an award… Continue reading

Firefighters rescue cat from ice floe in river

WINNIPEG — Firefighters are known for helping cats stuck in trees, but… Continue reading

Doctors warn of cannabis risks for pregnant or breastfeeding users

OTTAWA — The Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is warning pregnant and… Continue reading

Avicii, DJ-producer who performed around the world, dies

NEW YORK — Avicii, the Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ who performed sold-out… Continue reading

Red Deer filmmakers are among 2018 Rosie Awards nominees

Cache Productions, Ignition Films in the running for AMPIA Awards

Audit clears Facebook despite Cambridge Analytica leaks

NEW YORK — An audit of Facebook’s privacy practices for the Federal… Continue reading

Marijuana sector firms get marketing pushback as legalization looms

TORONTO — Some Canadian marijuana sector companies are getting pushback against their… Continue reading

Red Deer volleyball player Samantha Gagnon named athlete of the month

A high school volleyball player has been named the Alberta Sport Development… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month