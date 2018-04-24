Fans hold flags as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins stand for the national anthem prior to NHL, round one playoff hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, April 19, 2018. It will be a busy Wednesday night in Toronto with three of the city’s major sports teams playing in crucial games. Toronto FC is in Guadalajara, Mexico for the second leg of its CONCACAF Champions League final, The Maple Leafs are in Boston for Game 7 of their NHL Eastern Conference quarterfinal and the Raptors host Washington for Game 5 of their NBA first-round series.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Maple Leafs, Raptors, TFC create perfect storm of sports buzz in Toronto

TORONTO — The Raptors are hosting, but supporters of the Maple Leafs and Toronto FC will be welcome to Wednesday’s party at Air Canada Centre on a dream night for Toronto sports fans.

The arena’s Maple Leaf Square, also known as “Jurassic Park” when showing Raptors games, will host a joint tailgate party night as three of its teams compete in crucial playoff games, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The Raptors will host the Washington Wizards in Game 5 of an NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinal, with the series tied at two games apiece. As the host team, the Raptors game will be broadcast on the main screen outside the arena.

However, with hockey’s Maple Leafs in Boston for Game 7 of their first-round series with the Bruins and soccer’s Toronto FC in Guadalajara, Mexico, for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League final with Chivas, MLSE took on the “logistical challenge” of accommodating fans of all three teams.

Screens will be set up in the northwest section of the square to carry the Maple Leafs game, while another screen will show TFC try to come back against Chivas. The Mexican side beat Toronto 2-1 in the first leg last week at BMO Field.

“It’s a fun city when the teams are in the playoffs. The city really comes together,” Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner said Tuesday. “You look outside the building last night, it’s fun to see everyone so excited and behind you.”

Fans attending the tailgate party should expect increased security, including road closures around Air Canada Centre, after Monday’s deadly van attack in north Toronto. Major roads near the arena were closed for Monday night’s Game 6 between the Leafs and Bruins, and police have told fans via Twitter to expect similar measures on Wednesday.

While Maple Leaf Square has drawn huge crowds for Leafs or Raptors playoff games for years, conflicts between the teams are extremely rare. In fact, prior to last year, the two teams had not been in the post-season at the same time since the square opened in 2010.

Last year there was only one conflict, when Game 2 of the Maple Leafs’ first-round series with Washington fell on the same night as Game 1 of the Raptors’ Eastern Conference quarterfinal with Milwaukee. The Raptors got control of Jurassic Park that night, as MLSE had decided the team playing at home would get exclusive use of the square in the event of a conflict.

This year, not only is a conflict happening between the Leafs and Raptors when the stakes are higher, but TFC battling in playoff soccer in the spring for the first time in team history has created a perfect storm of sports buzz in Toronto.

On top of the action at Maple Leaf Square, the Toronto Blue Jays will be hosting the rival Boston Red Sox in the second of a three-game series, and Toronto FC will be holding a viewing party of its own at BMO Field. The team says screens showing the Raptors and Leafs games will also be available.

Players and coaches have generally said there is no competition between the Toronto teams of the hearts and minds of the city’s sports fans. Cross-promotion is common with one ownership group controlling the bulk of the city’s major clubs. Leafs coach Mike Babcock recently showed up at a Raptors game dressed head-to-toe in the team’s gear.

“Of course, the Raps are doing well,” Leafs goaltender Fredrik Andersen said Tuesday. “We’re both trying to make the city proud.”

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney said this solidarity is especially important after Monday’s attack. He said from Guadalajara that the team watched Monday’s Leafs versus Bruins game in their hotel.

“And I think for the first time in the history of Mexico all three TVs in the sports bar were on the hockey game ­ — or on a hockey game — and I thought it was a pretty inspiring performance from the Leafs last night, ” he added.

“They really laid it out there. I think in these times the best we can do in our roles, in our positions, is go give everything we can and try to make it as happy an occasion, a night, as we possibly can and give people a couple of hours to forget about some of the things or lighten up some of the things that may be hanging over them.”

Previous story
Red Deer bowling pair qualify for Nationals
Next story
Raptors president urges Toronto not to be afraid in wake of van attack

Just Posted

Medicine River Wildlife Centre does not receive provincial grant for new wildlife hospital

The Medicine River Wildlife Centre is $440,000 short for its new wildlife… Continue reading

Lacombe’s Cow Patti theatre raises $36,000 for local charities

New season will be announced in July

Leaky Lacombe curling rink roof to be replaced

A 2015 hailstorm is believed to be the reason for the Lacombe… Continue reading

Red Deer College allows PDD students to pursue higher education

Inclusion Alberta accepts applications for non-credit students

Late start to seeding season doesn’t worry Central Alberta farmers

A late start to seeding doesn’t faze one Central Alberta farmer. Terry… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

Mane Event rides into Red Deer

A weekend for the horses comes to Red Deer, as the Westerner… Continue reading

Edmonton retiree robbed of $210K in silver bars police investigating

EDMONTON — Police are hoping that they can provide a silver lining… Continue reading

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

MPAA head says theatres will survive rise of streaming sites

LAS VEGAS — Two film industry leaders told theatre owners Tuesday that… Continue reading

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Preventing people from using vehicles as deadly weapons is a difficult task… Continue reading

These presidential presents are a little peculiar

What kind of gift do you give the leader of the free… Continue reading

A powerful memorial remembers the victims of lynching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a somber,… Continue reading

Mysterious mummy found in Iran could be father of last shah

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Construction workers in Iran may have unearthed… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month