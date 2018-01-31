Marchessault key in Golden Knights’ surprising 4-2 comeback against Flames

Vegas Golden Knights’ Erik Haula, left, of Finland, has his shot deflected by Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Golden Knights 4 Flames 2

CALGARY — Jonathan Marchessault had the winner and added an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights scored three times in the final two minutes for a dramatic 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Ten seconds after Erik Haula had tied it 2-2 at 18:14, Marchessault got around Mark Giordano and beat Calgary goalie Mike Smith over his glove.

David Perron scored into an empty net and Reilly Smith also had a goal for Vegas (33-12-4). The Golden Knights, who kicked off a six-game road trip, play next on Thursday night in Winnipeg.