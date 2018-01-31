Marchessault key in Golden Knights’ surprising 4-2 comeback against Flames

Golden Knights 4 Flames 2
CALGARY — Jonathan Marchessault had the winner and added an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights scored three times in the final two minutes for a dramatic 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.
Ten seconds after Erik Haula had tied it 2-2 at 18:14, Marchessault got around Mark Giordano and beat Calgary goalie Mike Smith over his glove.
David Perron scored into an empty net and Reilly Smith also had a goal for Vegas (33-12-4). The Golden Knights, who kicked off a six-game road trip, play next on Thursday night in Winnipeg.