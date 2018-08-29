Mark Cavendish takes break from cycling with illness

LONDON — Mark Cavendish will take an indefinite break from cycling after being diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus for the second time.

The British sprinter has won 30 Tour de France stages, putting him second in the all-time list, but last won a stage in 2016 and did not finish this year’s race.

Cavendish says “I’m glad to now finally have some clarity as to why I haven’t been able to perform at my optimum level.”

In a statement issued by his Dimension Data team, he adds that he has “been advised to take a period of total rest in order to fully recover.”

Cavendish was first diagnosed last year with Epstein-Barr, which can cause fatigue and inflammation in various parts of the body.

