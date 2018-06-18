‘Mark my words:’ Kane says Henderson will one day win Canadian Women’s Open

REGINA — Brooke Henderson stood at the Wascana Country Club podium and looked over at the CP Women’s Open trophy, resisting the urge to pick it up.

She may not have earned the right to do that yet, but veteran Lorie Kane thinks it’s only a matter of time.

Henderson will aim to be the first Canadian since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973 to capture the women’s national championship when Regina hosts the tournament from Aug. 20-26.

“This trophy right here has been kind of haunting me all day,” Henderson said Monday at the tournament’s media day. “I really just want to pick it up but I have to work really hard for that.”

Kane, from Charlottetown, will be competing in this year’s event for a record 28th consecutive time. She said that Henderson’s legacy is just beginning.

“I know, mark my words, that child will have that trophy in her hand at some point in her career,” Kane said.

The 20-year-old Henderson has six career victories that includes one major title at the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Henderson won earlier this year at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii in April.

She dedicated that victory to the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, which was involved in an April 6 bus crash that killed 16 people and left 13 others injured.

Henderson said that seeing the progress on Twitter of some of the survivors has been incredible. She added that she’s not sure whether she’ll wear a green and yellow ribbon once again in August like she did when she won the Lotte Championship.

“I’m glad I was able to win it for them and being here in Saskatchewan, to win another one and dedicate it to them would be truly special as well,” Henderson said.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native nearly missed the cut at last year’s CP Women’s Open at her home course in Ottawa, but birdied on her final hole of the second round to qualify for the weekend.

The following day, she fired a course-record 8-under 63 to jump up the leaderboard and eventually finished the tournament tied for 12th.

Henderson said that it will be a little bit different this year playing in Regina.

“I knew almost everyone in the crowd it felt like,” she said of last year’s event.

“But it doesn’t really matter where you come from in Canada, you’re Canadian, you’re part of the family and that’s how I always feel at Canadian Women’s Opens.”

South Korea’s Sung Hyun Park won the 2017 tournament and is expected to participate once again this year. A total of 156 golfers will compete at the 2018 CP Women’s Open which has a tournament purse of US$2.25 million with the winner receiving $337,500.

Henderson is currently 18th in the world rankings and fifth on the LPGA’s money list this year with $602,142.

She had to withdraw from the U.S. Women’s Open earlier this month and head home to be with her family after her grandfather Robert Moir died from cancer on June 1. He was 81.

Henderson admits that it’s been a challenging time since his death.

“It has been pretty tough last few weeks for my whole family as well,” Henderson said Monday afternoon. “Having great family and friend support and my CP family as well and knowing that they’re always there for me has really helped with a lot of things.”

She said that her grandfather was a big part of her life and that it’s sad to see him go.

“It’s difficult to know he’s not here any longer, but he’s in a better place now.”

Previous story
Late header from Kane gives England win over Tunisia
Next story
Castroneves thinks Bowmanville track for upcoming SportsCar GP suits his style

Just Posted

Renovation on the way for Lacombe emergency department

$3.1-million project to begin in the fall

Lacombe County wants public cannabis feedback

A pair of public meetings have been set for July 17 in Bentley and July 18 in Mirror.

More lost parrots, but no clues to what happened to Frootloop

Cochrane man’s search for lost Alexandrine parrot stymied

National Aboriginal Days festivities happen this week

Several events in Red Deer

Update: Red Deer’s Ryan Vandervlis remains in critical condition in hospital after firepit explosion

WHL and families issue a statement on Friday night incident that injured three Lethbridge Hurricanes

WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Tears flow as gay military veterans tell judge about ruined careers, lives

OTTAWA — Gay military veterans are telling a federal judge they were… Continue reading

Shotgun wounds show homeowner shot Indigenous man at close range, court told

HAMILTON — Either one of two shotgun blasts that hit an Indigenous… Continue reading

When it comes to tipping for service, millennials are cheapest

U.S. millennials are quick to whip out their wallets for pricey avocado… Continue reading

Autistic boy’s classmates had never heard him speak. What he finally said at graduation blew them away.

People who know Sef Scott know he doesn’t normally speak. The 17-year-old… Continue reading

Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

GENEVA — Obsessive video gamers know how to anticipate dangers in virtual… Continue reading

Trudeau government to kick off talks towards national strategy on big data

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government will take fresh steps on Tuesday towards… Continue reading

Ethics watchdog says Bill Morneau didn’t break law with pension bill

OTTAWA — The federal ethics watchdog has closed the last in a… Continue reading

Private jet once owned by Elvis Presley for sale – again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley that… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month