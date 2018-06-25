Marlins swimmers pick up 10 medals in Forestburg

Marlins Swim Club coach Sarah Broen works with club members during a training session at the Red Deer Recreation Centre outdoor pool. (Advocate file photo)

The Red Deer Marlins Swim Club hit the pool in Forestburg this weekend and returned with a huge medal haul.

Overall, 10 members of the club picked up medals at the event on June 23.

Winners included: Six & Under Girls: silver – Piper Grobb; 7 – 8 Boys: silver – James Bellmore; bronze – Brett Hausch; 9 – 10 Boys: bronze – William Bellmore; 11 – 12 Girls: silver – Makenna Van Maarion; 11 – 12 Boys: gold – Sean Raivio, silver – Flynn Mitchell; 13 – 14 Girls; gold – Chloe Becher; 13 – 14 Boys: gold – Owen Halford: 15 – 17 Girls: gold -Emma Wrench.



