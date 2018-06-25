Marlins Swim Club coach Sarah Broen works with club members during a training session at the Red Deer Recreation Centre outdoor pool. (Advocate file photo)

Marlins swimmers pick up 10 medals in Forestburg

The Red Deer Marlins Swim Club hit the pool in Forestburg this weekend and returned with a huge medal haul.

Overall, 10 members of the club picked up medals at the event on June 23.

Winners included: Six & Under Girls: silver – Piper Grobb; 7 – 8 Boys: silver – James Bellmore; bronze – Brett Hausch; 9 – 10 Boys: bronze – William Bellmore; 11 – 12 Girls: silver – Makenna Van Maarion; 11 – 12 Boys: gold – Sean Raivio, silver – Flynn Mitchell; 13 – 14 Girls; gold – Chloe Becher; 13 – 14 Boys: gold – Owen Halford: 15 – 17 Girls: gold -Emma Wrench.


