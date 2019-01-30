Adam Levine, center, and Jesse Carmichael, left, of the band Maroon 5 perform with Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard during “I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” at The Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Maroon 5 cancels Super Bowl halftime news conference

ATLANTA — Maroon 5 has cancelled its news conference to discuss the band’s Super Bowl halftime performance, choosing to not meet with reporters as most acts have done.

The NFL announced Tuesday that “the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.”

Maroon 5, with frontman Adam Levine, will be joined by Atlanta-based rapper Big Boi and Travis Scott at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. The NFL says instead of a news conference with the performers, it will use media platforms to show behind-the-scenes footage and content.

While Maroon 5 did not give a reason for its decision, it comes as some entertainers have said social injustice needs to be addressed during the Super Bowl.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
Connor scores twice, adds shootout winner as Jets top Bruins
Next story
Lindblom scores, Stolarz leads Flyers past Rangers 1-0

Just Posted

50 years of dentistry in Innisfail

Clifford Tym has been a dentist for half a century

Trail extension for Riverside Meadows

Development permit approved

RDC Faculty Recital offers a remedy for the winter blues

Free concert is presented Saturday at Arts Centre

New public recycling, composting receptacles introduced in Red Deer before Games

More garbage to be diverted from landfill

Red Deer’s Notre Dame High School students to kick up their heels in ‘Do You Wanna Dance?’

Show runs Feb. 7-9 at Memorial Centre

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Portrait of former Alberta premier Jim Prentice going up at legislature

Prentice was killed in a small-plane crash outside Kelowna in the fall of 2016.

Oil crisis should bring Trudeau to Red Deer

Oil crisis should bring Trudeau to Red Deer

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

’Absolutely necessary:’ Alberta buys more land for flood mitigation project

Controversial reservoir near Calgary expected to help protect city from another massive flood

Lindblom scores, Stolarz leads Flyers past Rangers 1-0

NEW YORK — Anthony Stolarz was unbeatable during his first NHL game… Continue reading

Maroon 5 cancels Super Bowl halftime news conference

ATLANTA — Maroon 5 has cancelled its news conference to discuss the… Continue reading

Stan Lee to get superhero send-off at Hollywood memorial

LOS ANGELES — Among comics lovers, Stan Lee was as much a… Continue reading

Sarah McLachlan hopes to overcome her terror of public speaking as Juno host

TORONTO — Sarah McLachlan is feeling a sense of “thrill and terror… Continue reading

Most Read