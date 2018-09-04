The Makinaw family pose with Colts’ number 69, Jace Makinaw (age 18), as they celebrate him joining the Canadian Junior Football League team. With him are (l-r) Chad Makinaw, Delorna Buffalo-Makinaw and Chief Craig Makinaw, Ermineskin Cree Nation. Photo submitted

Maskwacis football player lands Calgary Colts spot

Jace Makinaw worked his way up from the Wetaskiwin Sabres and Battle River Shock

A Maskwacis footballer is moving up in the world of Alberta football leagues.

Jace Makinaw is an offensive lineman who was with the Wetaskiwin Sabres and also the Battle River Shock. He just entered his rookie year with the Calgary Colts in the Canadian Junior Football League.

At 6’6” and weighing in at 330 pounds, Makinaw proved his skills at tryouts.

“After travelling back and forth from Maskwacis to Calgary three times a week for two months of gruelling tryouts with the Colts, Jace was elated to find out on Friday, Aug. 17th that he had made the team,” states a press release from the Makinaw family.

“Jace is the son of Chief Craig Makinaw and Delorna Buffalo-Makinaw, of Ermineskin Cree Nation. Although Jace did not get the opportunity to play as he had received an injury in practice, he suited up for the game to cheer on his teammates. His family and friends took the drive up to Calgary to cheer on his team as well.”

For Makinaw, this is an experience to take in.

“I’m happy to have made the Colts team. It took a lot of commitment and hard work and I want to thank my parents, and the coaches, players, and trainers who motivated me to get to this point” he stated in the release.

His rookie year with the Calgary Colts is an opportunity for him to grow, adds Makinaw.

For Sabres’ head coach Kevin Gibson, this will be an opportunity to grow as an athlete and a person.

“He and his family have committed so many hours and worked hard, especially when he came back from a major leg injury in 2017,” explained Gibson.

The Canadian Junior Football League is a stepping stone for many professional football players, with quite a few advancing from the Calgary Colts.

