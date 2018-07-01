Matz, 3 relievers help Mets beat Miami with 4-hitter, 5-2

MIAMI — Standing in foul territory, Steven Matz stared at the ball he had just mishandled and started to give it an angry kick, then changed his mind and instead just picked it up.

Matz and the New York Mets keep their cool Sunday, barely, overcoming three errors and escaping the NL East cellar after a one-day stay by beating the Miami Marlins 5-2.

The Mets, who endured their worst June ever, won for only the second time in the past 12 games to reach the season’s halfway point at 33-48.

“We’re all disappointed with where we’re at,” Matz said. “We had higher expectations. We’re just going to keep pushing.”

Matz (4-5) did that in the series finale, when he pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed only an unearned run. It scored on his error, and he worked around misplays by two teammates — an encouraging sign from a pitcher still learning not to let setbacks snowball.

“You still see him get a little flustered out there,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “But he regroups and makes the next pitch. Today he won the game for us because he did that, because they easily could have tacked on some runs there early. He held them right where he needed to hold them.”

New York’s bullpen leads the majors in losses but limited Miami to one hit in the final 3 2/3 innings. Jeurys Familia completed the four-hitter with a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit his 14th homer off Dan Straily (3-4). Todd Frazier had two hits and scored three times, and Kevin Plawecki doubled home New York’s first run.

Straily allowed three runs in seven innings, matching his longest outing of the year. Cameron Maybin hit his first homer for the Marlins, but they slipped back into last place in the division.

“We just didn’t do a whole lot with Matz,” manager Don Mattingly said. “That’s probably the best I’ve seen him.”

Matz loaded the bases with two out in the second by walking Straily, an .056 career hitter, but then struck out Starlin Castro to escape.

Matz also reached behind his legs to snare Lewis Brinson’s grounder and retire him in the fourth. But the left-hander failed to come up with Straily’s safety squeeze bunt with two out in the inning, allowing Miguel Rojas to score from third.

“If I had taken my time I would have had him, but I rushed it,” Matz said.

MISCUES

Callaway talked before the game about how the Mets needed to play better defence, but they didn’t. Second baseman Cabrera and third baseman Frazier misplayed grounders for errors.

Miami misplays in the eighth led to the Mets’ final two runs. Center fielder Brinson failed to catch Frazier’s drive after a long sprint, and the play was ruled an RBI double.

“He probably should have caught that,” Mattingly said. “I know they gave him a hit there, but if you ask him he gets to that ball and catches that pretty much all the time.”

Frazier then came home on a wild pickoff throw by catcher J.T. Realmuto.

UNEXPECTED CONTRIBUTION

Matz was 2 for 26 this year before he hit a two-out single in the fourth for his first RBI of the season.

“I was in a slump,” he said, “but I’m out of it now.”

NIMMO SLUMP

The Mets’ Brandon Nimmo, hit by a pitch on his right hand a week ago, went 0 for 5 and is in a 1-for-19 slump.

“I’m super late. My bat speed is not there,” he said. “But my hand feels fine.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: INF Dominic Smith, who had a cortisone shot for his sore right wrist, pinch-hit in the eighth and flied out. … OF Jay Bruce (hip) is expected to begin taking batting practice in the next few days.

UP NEXT

Mets: After an off day, RHP Zack Wheeler (2-6, 4.47) is scheduled to start Tuesday at Toronto.

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (2-5, 6.14) is scheduled to start Monday against Tampa Bay to begin a three-game series.

Previous story
Castellanos hits grand slam to lift Tigers to 9-1 rout of Blue Jays

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday

“It makes you feel grateful to be living here in this wonderful country”

We need to be paying attention to older immigrant children, too

When Jonathan Murillo Zapata stepped off the plane at Dulles Airport, he… Continue reading

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other as counter-tariffs begin

OTTAWA — As the country celebrates Canada Day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Alberta’s energy regulator ignoring own rules on tailings ponds: critics

EDMONTON — Alvaro Pinto wants Alberta’s energy regulator to follow its own… Continue reading

WATCH: First graduating class at St. Joseph High School

A graduation ceremony was held at the Red Deer Catholic Regional school Saturday morning

Police: Man stabs 9 people at toddler’s birthday party

BOISE, Idaho — A man who had been asked to leave an… Continue reading

Restless Democratic newcomers bringing change to House

WASHINGTON — Ready or not, change is coming to the House Democrats.… Continue reading

PHOTO: All aboard! Stettler’s train, decked out with Canadian flags, heads to Big Valley

200 people onboard heading to Big Valley

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other as counter-tariffs begin

OTTAWA — As the country celebrates Canada Day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Tory ties Toronto shooting to gangs, but police not going that far

Toronto Mayor John Tory is tying a shooting that claimed two lives… Continue reading

Missing dragon sculpture found swaddled in blankets in Nanaimo, B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C. — A large aluminum dragon sculpture that went missing from… Continue reading

Mexico elections centre on disgust with corruption, violence

MEXICO CITY — Mexicans were voting Sunday in a potentially transformative election… Continue reading

Teen’s police killing tests long-frustrated black Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The day after Antwon Rose Jr. was shot through the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month