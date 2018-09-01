Mbappe scores and gets sent off as PSG wins 4-2 at Nimes

PARIS — Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant late goal and got sent off right at the end of Paris Saint-Germain’s pulsating 4-2 win at Nimes in the French league on Saturday.

Two weeks after coming off the bench to score twice against Guingamp, he bailed out PSG with an unstoppable 77th-minute strike to make it 3-2.

Chasing down a high ball on a PSG counterattack, Mbappe cushioned it expertly on the inside of his right foot without breaking strike, directing the ball into his path so he could then lash a fizzing shot into the roof of the net.

PSG has won all four games and leads Dijon and Toulouse by three points.

With seconds remaining, Mbappe reacted to a late challenge from midfielder Teji Savanier and shoved the player forcefully to the ground.

Referee Jerome Brisard, who showed Mbappe a yellow card for petulantly kicking the ball away in the first half, instantly brandished a red. Mbappe stomped off, looking unhappy. But the 19-year-old star of France’s World Cup-winning campaign was berated by his own goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for his wild reaction. Savanier was also sent off.

Mbappe will get an automatic one-match suspension but does not regret what he did.

“If it happened again, I’d do the same thing and I’d say sorry to all the fans and everyone else, but I can’t tolerate this kind of thing,” Mbappe said. “If it’s the same foul when a player’s trying to go for the ball, that’s no problem, but he had no intention to go for the ball.”

Neymar and winger Angel Di Maria put PSG seemingly in control at 2-0 by halftime.

Then at 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining, Thiago Silva caught the back of midfielder Theo Valls’ leg as he turned inside the penalty area. Brisard waved away penalty calls but changed his mind after video review. Savanier equalized from the spot and Nimes had clawed back from 2-0 down.

PSG was firmly on the back foot against the club with the smallest budget in Ligue 1, and which had not played in the top flight since 1993.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, replaced for this game by Areola, shouted at his PSG teammates from the bench in a bid to wake them up. But Nimes was on a roll and almost made it 3-2 as defender Sofiane Alakouch hit the crossbar. Then, Areola saved his side with a leaping stop.

“I warned my players this week about the intensity of the Nimes players. Against such opponents, you have to concentrate at all times,” PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said. “It was a complicated match in a difficult atmosphere and on a horrible pitch.”

OTHER MATCHES

Dijon could have joined PSG at the top but lost at home to Caen 2-0, while Toulouse moved onto nine points after winning at rock-bottom Guingamp 2-1.

In other matches, it was: Angers 1, Lille 0; Reims 0, Montpellier 1, and Strasbourg 2, Nantes 3.

Previous story
Toronto Blue Jays claim right-handed pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. off waivers

Just Posted

WATCH: Flash mob in Red Deer

Red Deerians joined dancers from around the world for an international flash… Continue reading

Canadian officials attend John McCain’s funeral in Washington on Saturday

WASHINGTON — National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is among the Canadian officials… Continue reading

Red Deer getting temporary supervised consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

Ponoka man facing 41 charges after multiple break-and-enters

Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP arrested the man Wednesday

Proposed waste-to-energy project in Sylvan Lake could take two years

Fogdog Energy process converts municipal garbage into a carbon fluff that can be turned into fuel

WATCH: City and province must do more to deal with opioid crisis, say Red Deer advocates

They call for safe consumption site and drug treatment centre

Deal, or no NAFTA deal, uncertainty means consumers lose out, say experts

OTTAWA — Under almost any normal circumstance, the negotiation of a trade… Continue reading

‘This is historic:’ Deal reached on broken rail line to Churchill in Manitoba

CHURCHILL, Man. — A deal has been reached to sell and repair… Continue reading

Study shows health, reaction-time declines in firefighters

BOISE, Idaho — Researchers have expanded a health-monitoring study of wildland firefighters… Continue reading

Canada Winter Games: Shawna Pearman knows all about the athlete experience

Volunteer profile: Shawna Pearman, long track speedskating sport lead Meet Shawna Pearman,… Continue reading

Trudeau names nine new parliamentary secretaries, removes four from roster

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to his parliamentary secretary… Continue reading

Nova Scotia’s battle against opioid scourge is showing progress, officials say

TRURO, N.S. — Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer says the province’s fight… Continue reading

Families gather for 20th Swissair anniversary: ‘The only grave I have to visit’

HALIFAX — For Adrienne Carter, it still seems like yesterday that her… Continue reading

Eminem drops new album ‘Kamikaze’

NEW YORK — Eminem picked a busy day to surprise the world… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month